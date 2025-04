I went through this at age of around 58...

I have somewhat diminished hearing on one side and no hearing at all on one side, the latter since toddler age.

I held off considering HAs for all that time because the technology wasn't that great and the price was very high. I was finally pushed over the line when SpecSavers got into audiology and disrupted the market pricing. The cost of a set of Bluetooth enabled, advanced digital processing, rechargeable hearing aids dropped from around $9k to $3k almost overnight.

The end result has been very good for me. Not only can I understand people in noisy crowds, I have a vague sense of hearing direction, and the streaming from cellphone to HAs is beautiful.

For me, the must haves are: rechargeable, BT streaming to cellphone, and digital processing built in and tuned to match your hearing loss (in particular high frequencies).

I was told that the older you are, the harder it is to adapt to HAs. It seemed pretty painless to me. Hearing loss is very socially isolating. It is worth giving this a really good try.

I would recommend going to a SpecSavers audiologist (I saw Columba at the Botany Shopping Center branch) and getting a hearing test first. The audiologist will explain the government subsidies available. Everyone gets at least $1k subsidised IIRC. Some may get more.

With SpecSavers and probably all of them, you can buy the HAs and use them for a period of time, but if they don't work for you, return them for a full refund. Risk free.