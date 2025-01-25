Hi, current use Specsavers for Contact lenses. Happy with them but curious if there are recommended alternatives for a lower $.
Tried looking on AliExpress but cant find + plus lenses for farsighted or in my case presbyopia
clearly.co.nz is a well known one
I've use i-contacts.co.nz for a while and for my brand they are well priced with quick delivery
I recently switched to Specsavers because they were best value. I've checked a few times and they're always best
I get daily disposables from clearly. Good price and very fast delivery
I've bought from Clearly in the past, and more recently from www.lensesonline.co.nz
I used to use lenses online, but their lenses sometimes had a relatively close expiry date, which doesn't work for me. I'm currently using Visique, they drop ship directly from their supplier so the lenses are usually quite fresh with a decent expiry date, and prices are good too.
been using https://www.lensesonline.co.nz/ for years.
Have never noticed any issue with pending expiry dates - but I guess this depends on the brand being purchased??
I'm usually buying Air Optix Plus Hydraglydes
I get Total1 dailies these days. Because my eyes prescription fluctuates sometimes I buy a box, use one lens, then don't use it for a year or more.