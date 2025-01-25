Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Contact Lenses online ?
hobsonlea

263 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318519 25-Jan-2025 18:35
Hi, current use Specsavers for Contact lenses. Happy with them but curious if there are recommended alternatives for a lower $.

Tried looking on AliExpress but cant find + plus lenses for farsighted or in my case presbyopia

Peter

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335804 25-Jan-2025 18:40
Moved to appropriate sub-forum. 




DjShadow
4049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3335807 25-Jan-2025 18:47
clearly.co.nz is a well known one

Toastiewarm
57 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3335824 25-Jan-2025 19:55
I've use i-contacts.co.nz for a while and for my brand they are well priced with quick delivery



shk292
2825 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3335825 25-Jan-2025 19:59
I recently switched to Specsavers because they were best value. I've checked a few times and they're always best 

hobsonlea

263 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3335840 25-Jan-2025 21:17
shk292:

I recently switched to Specsavers because they were best value. I've checked a few times and they're always best 



I've tried 3 others and not found them as comfortable as spessvers. I use Easyvision Sential and they're easy to put in, don't fold .. much and comfortable for 12+ hrs

johno1234
2618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335870 25-Jan-2025 23:21
I get daily disposables from clearly. Good price and very fast delivery

Wheelbarrow01
1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3335872 25-Jan-2025 23:30
I've bought from Clearly in the past, and more recently from www.lensesonline.co.nz 

 

 



timmmay
20380 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335936 26-Jan-2025 14:02
I used to use lenses online, but their lenses sometimes had a relatively close expiry date, which doesn't work for me. I'm currently using Visique, they drop ship directly from their supplier so the lenses are usually quite fresh with a decent expiry date, and prices are good too.

farcus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3335939 26-Jan-2025 14:33
timmmay:

 

I used to use lenses online, but their lenses sometimes had a relatively close expiry date, which doesn't work for me. I'm currently using Visique, they drop ship directly from their supplier so the lenses are usually quite fresh with a decent expiry date, and prices are good too.

 

 

 

 

been using https://www.lensesonline.co.nz/ for years.
Have never noticed any issue with pending expiry dates - but I guess this depends on the brand being purchased??
I'm usually buying Air Optix Plus Hydraglydes

timmmay
20380 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3335952 26-Jan-2025 16:20
I get Total1 dailies these days. Because my eyes prescription fluctuates sometimes I buy a box, use one lens, then don't use it for a year or more.

