I'm short sighted and for years I've been using Air Optix Aqua Night & Day continuous wear lenses (pop them in at start of month and leave them in all month). But a few things have prompted me to consider changing.

Recently I've notice I need to take them out more often and give them a bit of a clean to keep my vision good

My close vision is perfect without lenses, but with lenses in it seems to be getting worse (phone or book needs to be held further away to read).

A new pair of Air Optix Aqua Night & Day has always irritated my eyes for the first day or two of wear (but are fine after that).

Visited optometrist who did a thorough check of vision and eye health, all looks good but suggested the lens looked a little "tight" on my eye and gave me another brand of continuous wear lenses to try (Biofinity). Both have a base curve of 8.6, but she felt the different materials made the Biofinity fit me a little better (i.e. moved more freely). Unfortunately I found these felt dryer faster, and my vision wasn't quite as sharp with them.

So I've decided to give dailies a try as they'll have the advantage of giving me better closeup vision at night for reading/iPad use in bed after I remove them, but still allow me to not have to muck around with cleaning and storing lenses at night. But at a significant price increase.

Optometrist gave me samples of Dailies Total1 and Precision1 to try (she hasn't assessed the fit of these as they just put them aside for me to collect). But neither feels uncomfortable so far (tried Total1 yesterday, and am trying Precsion1 today).

Has anyone here tried both of these and, if so, what did you prefer and why? Also, are there any other dailies I should try? I know that experience varies from person to person, but I can't realistically try every lens out there so is always good to get general opinions from others.

I've read some reports of people finding the Precision1 gave them sharper vision, but this also has the smallest base curve of 8.3 so not sure if that could be a problem long term. Total1 has a base curve of 8.5, which is close to the 8.6 I've used for years, but some feel they aren't quite as sharp or stable as Prescision1.

Price is not a primary consideration (within reason), but I don't want to waste money either:

Total1 = $276 for 3 months

Precision1 = $222 for 3 months

Air Optix Aqua Night & Day = $90 for 3 months

Any and all experience/thoughts from others would be appreciated.

Thanks