mattwnz: Not much good when there is a two week waiting list just to see a nurse practitioner. IMO there is a lack of information and knowledge about shingles

I would expect my GP to make time to see me at the end of the day. If she won't or can't I'd go to the local doc-in-a-box A&E clinic and see one of theirs.

Not so easy if you are rural or don't have transport though.

My wife is on my case to get the shingles vax. I probably should but keep putting it off. @Gurezaemon's comments somewhat justify my approach. The vax is so expensive and I've made it nearly 61 years without catching shingles and in 4 I get the vax free...

From the MoH Vaccination Handbook:

Vaccination reduces the risk of developing herpes zoster

Zoster vaccine (Zostavax, a live attenuated vaccine) is recommended but not subsidised in New Zealand for people aged 50 years and over.14

Vaccination can prevent the development of herpes zoster by approximately 50% and reduce the incidence of post- herpetic neuralgia by approximately 40%. Patients aged 60–69 years may receive a greater benefit from vaccination (64% reduction in risk) than patients aged 70 years and over (36% reduction in risk).21 The number-needed-to-treat is 50, in patients aged 60 years and over, for vaccination to prevent one case of herpes zoster. Adverse effects include mild to moderate injection site reactions. The vaccine is effective for at least five years, but it is not known how long protection lasts beyond this time and if, or when, repeat vaccination is necessary