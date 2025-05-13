NZ Herald advertising just told me there is an RSV vaccine available. Amazing. It's targeted at over 60s. That's not my age bracket at all although I'd prefer to avoid one more source of this kind of issue if I possibly can. Should I consider it? Googling says probably not. I have no health challenges. There seems to be differing information around about how long it lasts. I guess there are different vaccines worldwide.
As a side note - when last at the doctor's I saw there is a vaccine for shingles available in NZ. Based on experience heard from older people shingles sounds like a horrible thing and good to avoid. Lifetime risk is one in three. Apparently recommended for 50 and over, funded for 65 and over in NZ. Googling says that one lasts seven years although it's not clear what is the recommended action after that..