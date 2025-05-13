Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RSV vaccine, Shingles vaccine etc.

gzt

gzt

#319615 13-May-2025 20:28
NZ Herald advertising just told me there is an RSV vaccine available. Amazing. It's targeted at over 60s. That's not my age bracket at all although I'd prefer to avoid one more source of this kind of issue if I possibly can. Should I consider it? Googling says probably not. I have no health challenges. There seems to be differing information around about how long it lasts. I guess there are different vaccines worldwide.

As a side note - when last at the doctor's I saw there is a vaccine for shingles available in NZ. Based on experience heard from older people shingles sounds like a horrible thing and good to avoid. Lifetime risk is one in three. Apparently recommended for 50 and over, funded for 65 and over in NZ. Googling says that one lasts seven years although it's not clear what is the recommended action after that..

larknz
  #3372885 13-May-2025 20:43
Shingles is only funded for the year that you are 65, after that it will cost you.



lxsw20
  #3372886 13-May-2025 20:54
IIRC its something like $350+ if you want to pay for it yourself.

k1w1k1d
  #3372911 13-May-2025 21:16
I had the free shingles vaccine two years ago when 65.

 

Guess what, went to the doctor today with an itchy rash and was informed that I had a very mild case of shingles. 

 

Vaccine has two injections a few months apart. Costs about $700 - $800 for the pair.



gzt

gzt

  #3372912 13-May-2025 21:20
larknz: Shingles is only funded for the year that you are 65,

I don't like to think why the actuaries came up with that one..

gzt

gzt

  #3372913 13-May-2025 21:23
k1w1k1d: I had the free shingles vaccine two years ago when 65. Guess what, went to the doctor today with an itchy rash and was informed that I had a very mild case of shingles.

maybe it could have been worse without the vaccine?

Scott3
  #3372931 13-May-2025 22:08
Exciting that there is now a RSV vaccine, even if it has a restrictive age range.

Hopefully there will be a version for infants in a few years. RSV was extremely nasty when my child (and wife) got it.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3372932 13-May-2025 22:27
gzt:
k1w1k1d: I had the free shingles vaccine two years ago when 65. Guess what, went to the doctor today with an itchy rash and was informed that I had a very mild case of shingles.

maybe it could have been worse without the vaccine?

 

If you haven't had shingles and suspect you're getting it (often a tickly rash on one (not both) sides of your back, moving around to the chest), run, don't walk to the doctor and get some Acyclovir prescribed. Time is definitely of the essence.

 

As with cold sores, if this medicine is taken early enough, it can prevent a full shingles outbreak (which can last weeks or even months), resulting in just a few days of unpleasantness.




mattwnz
  #3372935 13-May-2025 23:43
Not much good when there is a two week waiting list just to see a nurse practitioner. IMO there is a lack of information and knowledge about shingles

cddt
  #3372956 14-May-2025 07:44
Scott3:

 

Exciting that there is now a RSV vaccine, even if it has a restrictive age range.

Hopefully there will be a version for infants in a few years. RSV was extremely nasty when my child (and wife) got it.

 

 

There already are versions for infants, and for pregnant women (which passes immunity to the infant in utero). They have are being used in more than 40 countries. 

 

https://arstechnica.com/health/2025/05/baby-hospitalizations-from-rsv-fell-up-to-71-with-new-vaccine-treatment/ 

 

But our government has decided not to fund it yet. 




johno1234
  #3372967 14-May-2025 08:29
mattwnz:

 

Not much good when there is a two week waiting list just to see a nurse practitioner. IMO there is a lack of information and knowledge about shingles

 

 

I would expect my GP to make time to see me at the end of the day. If she won't or can't I'd go to the local doc-in-a-box A&E clinic and see one of theirs. 

 

Not so easy if you are rural or don't have transport though.

 

My wife is on my case to get the shingles vax. I probably should but keep putting it off. @Gurezaemon's comments somewhat justify my approach. The vax is so expensive and I've made it nearly 61 years without catching shingles and in 4 I get the vax free...

 

From the MoH Vaccination Handbook:

 

Vaccination reduces the risk of developing herpes zoster

 

Zoster vaccine (Zostavax, a live attenuated vaccine) is recommended but not subsidised in New Zealand for people aged 50 years and over.14

 

Vaccination can prevent the development of herpes zoster by approximately 50% and reduce the incidence of post- herpetic neuralgia by approximately 40%. Patients aged 60–69 years may receive a greater benefit from vaccination (64% reduction in risk) than patients aged 70 years and over (36% reduction in risk).21 The number-needed-to-treat is 50, in patients aged 60 years and over, for vaccination to prevent one case of herpes zoster. Adverse effects include mild to moderate injection site reactions. The vaccine is effective for at least five years, but it is not known how long protection lasts beyond this time and if, or when, repeat vaccination is necessary

 

 

Eva888
  #3372983 14-May-2025 09:09
One person I know had the vaccine and developed shingles months later while overseas. Totally ruined his holiday. Apparently sun and emotional stress can trigger the virus, both of which can happen before and during a holiday in the sun. 

rb99
  #3373032 14-May-2025 12:47
Have also read that shingles vaccine can reduce likelihood of dementia. eg -

 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c99weq1ylzvo

 

 




Groucho
  #3373104 14-May-2025 15:43
Gurezaemon:

 

If you haven't had shingles and suspect you're getting it (often a tickly rash on one (not both) sides of your back, moving around to the chest), run, don't walk to the doctor and get some Acyclovir prescribed. Time is definitely of the essence.

 

As with cold sores, if this medicine is taken early enough, it can prevent a full shingles outbreak (which can last weeks or even months), resulting in just a few days of unpleasantness.

 

 

As someone who had shingles on my scalp three years ago in my mid 40s I can say it sucked for a month with being a zombie for most of that.  Based on feedback from others I got through it OK with the help of whatever course of monster sized antiviral I got prescribed.  The other miracle was getting a doctor's appointment an hour after I rang with my own GP!

k1w1k1d
  #3373117 14-May-2025 16:58
I'm on the monster antiviral pills at the moment. Rash just a bit itchy at times, but not too annoying. Feeling good, went for a walk this morning, and have been working in the garage all afternoon. 

Scott3
  #3373126 14-May-2025 18:23
cddt:

 

Scott3:

 

Exciting that there is now a RSV vaccine, even if it has a restrictive age range.

Hopefully there will be a version for infants in a few years. RSV was extremely nasty when my child (and wife) got it.

 

 

There already are versions for infants, and for pregnant women (which passes immunity to the infant in utero). They have are being used in more than 40 countries. 

 

https://arstechnica.com/health/2025/05/baby-hospitalizations-from-rsv-fell-up-to-71-with-new-vaccine-treatment/ 

 

But our government has decided not to fund it yet. 

 




Did a little more digging.

In addion to Arexvy (subject of this thread, approved for 60+ years old), there are four more RSV vaccines on the market

 

https://www.immune.org.nz/vaccine/arexvy

 

It's about USD 350, only a single does is recommended at this stage, protects for 2+ RSV seasons.

 

 

 

Palivizumab (Synagis) is a preventative RSV monoclonal antibody available to high-risk infants and young children under 24 months. It is given monthly and is funded. For more information, including eligibility criteria, see the Starship Guidelines. This one is very expensive ~USD2,000 / dose (US list price, pharmac gets a confidential rebate) given monthly during RSV season. Price and frequency in my view make this unsuitable for mainstream use.

 

Nirsevimab (Beyfortus) is an injectable monoclonal antibody that prevents severe RSV in infants and young children. This is not currently approved for use in New Zealand.  USD 520 for the dose when entering the first RSV season, USD 1040 for the double dose when entering second RSV season. 

 

Abrysvo RSV vaccine is used for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infection caused by RSV in individuals 60 years and older. It is also used in pregnant individuals at 32 through to 36 weeks gestational age for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through to six months of age. This is not currently approved for use in New Zealand. Single dose, about USD 340.

 


mRESVIA. Recently released. For 60+ years. about USD300 a dose. Annual 

 

 

 



The USA study refers to covered a combination Abrysvo of Nirsevimab (Beyfortus). Given RSV is the leading cause of hospitalisation for infants in the USA, A 71% decrease in RSV hospitalizations for 0–2 months old infants is an enormous win.

https://arstechnica.com/health/2025/05/baby-hospitalizations-from-rsv-fell-up-to-71-with-new-vaccine-treatment/

 

 

 

Hopefully those vaccines will get approved in NZ, I feel a decent case could be made for funding them and adding them to the national schedule.

