Health Insurance jumping 41%
#319834 6-Jun-2025 13:50
Hi all,

 

 

 

I am a 37 year old Male - non smoker.

 

I currently have health insurance with NIB, it is "Major Medical Deluxe" with a $500 excess with a $300,000 non pharmac medication add on and currently pay $47 per fortnight for this policy.

 

It has been arranged through Swain Woodham (insurance brokers/financial advisers) back in 2013, I am not sure if I pay extra because it is through a broker or not, I am also not sure if brokers avoid companies that do not pay them (like how Kiwibank did not pay brokers so brokers would not bring them customers).

 

I have recently got an email from NIB saying my fortnightly premium is going from $47 to $66, so I emailed my broker (his emails got to his assistant) the assistant came back saying most premiums have gone up across many different companies and my increase is due to me enter a new "age group".

 

I have used a few online quoting tools for health insurance and most companies quote very similar to what I am paying now (before the upcoming increase).

 

I have asked my brokers assistant to get my broker to look into other companies for me and see if there is cheaper options out there, but I am curious what others are paying, particularly if you are around my age.

 

Also curious to know (if anyone knows for sure) if I indeed would be paying more as my cover is arranged through a broker and the company charges me more to recover the commision they pay the broker?




  #3381264 6-Jun-2025 14:09
In general brokers are commissioned by the bank or insurance company - it is not supposed to disadvantage the customer.

 

$66 a fortnight sounds very cheap in this day and age. Let us know if you find better.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

38 male non-smoker here and I pay approx $110 a month to Southern Cross. So more or less similar to you.

 

I was part of my parent's family policy growing up then when I turned 18~21 or so I had it split out and have been dealing directly with Southern Cross ever since. Never used a broker. At times Southern Cross has allowed me to join a workplace scheme (whenever I've worked for an employer that had some sort of cooperation with Southern Cross) but I've foud the savings are pretty a few dollars/cents compared the normal individual policy.

 

Be aware than moving health insurer can be risky as your new insurer may not cover any pre exisiting conditions as of the start date of your new policy, that would otherwise be covered if you stayed with your exisiting insurer and renewed your policy with them. Basically this is why I've stayed with Southern Cross as it's not worth moving to a new insurer. Some years ago I looked into moving to a different insurer (affliated with my union so would have received discounts etc) and even they admitted that I was better off staying with Southern Cross than to move over to their scheme. I've been quite statisifed with Southern Cross's service so haven't really done anything further.

Southern Cross, wife 38 increased by 21% to $101 per fortnight, kids increased by 11%.

 

Mine is covered by a work plan and curiously I can't find anywhere what that cost actually is.

 

 

 

 



35 Male Non Smoker,

 

I am on my second year with Southern Cross and my monthly premiums doubled after my first year was up. That must be how they hook people-get them in a cheaper deal and wham hit them with a 100% increase knowing most wouldn't want to look elsewhere.

