Hi all,

I am a 37 year old Male - non smoker.

I currently have health insurance with NIB, it is "Major Medical Deluxe" with a $500 excess with a $300,000 non pharmac medication add on and currently pay $47 per fortnight for this policy.

It has been arranged through Swain Woodham (insurance brokers/financial advisers) back in 2013, I am not sure if I pay extra because it is through a broker or not, I am also not sure if brokers avoid companies that do not pay them (like how Kiwibank did not pay brokers so brokers would not bring them customers).

I have recently got an email from NIB saying my fortnightly premium is going from $47 to $66, so I emailed my broker (his emails got to his assistant) the assistant came back saying most premiums have gone up across many different companies and my increase is due to me enter a new "age group".

I have used a few online quoting tools for health insurance and most companies quote very similar to what I am paying now (before the upcoming increase).

I have asked my brokers assistant to get my broker to look into other companies for me and see if there is cheaper options out there, but I am curious what others are paying, particularly if you are around my age.

Also curious to know (if anyone knows for sure) if I indeed would be paying more as my cover is arranged through a broker and the company charges me more to recover the commision they pay the broker?