I'm trying to motivate myself on these cold wintery days to go to the gym more. Currently I have some Sony Headphones which are great sound wise, but add too much weight due to the headband, making me hotter and more sweaty.

Has anyone got any recommendations for some earphones that are perfect for the gym?

I tend to do cardio, so looking for something that will not easily fall out on the treadmill / exercise bike / rowing machine (and ones that suits a range of sizes, as my ears are sort of normal to large in size).

Thanks in Advance