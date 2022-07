Due to my being on warfarin therapy, SWMBO has put her tiny foot down with a firm hand and stated that I cannot have a 2 wheeled motorbike.



However she is amenable to the idea of the Spyder, which has 3 wheels, traction control, ABS, etc etc and which she regards as considerably safer and less likely to result in my attaining a life-threatening injury.



Has anyone owned/ridden one?



They are barkingly expensive now ($48,000 for a fully equipped version new!) but can be had for $18-$25k used.