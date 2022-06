I was in the UK for a while. Before I left I looked into it specifically with how to minimise import taxes (must own it for x time to qualify as personal possession) etc vs buying something in NZ I looked at a wide range of vehicles such as BMW 3/5 series, Audi A4/A6., Subaru sedans, and a few others.

As a basic outline example what I found was that for about 20,000 UK pounds for an ex demo I could buy a good high end Subaru (New Jap import modified to UK rules) might have a 90% chance of it passing NZ import rules. If all else failed I might have been able to resell in in Australia (this was circa 2012 so rules may have changed) for NZ$4,000.

Ultimately it was not worth the risk.

The other thing to be aware of is that in my experience that UK second-hand/ex demo vehicle sales is really hit and miss. I dealt with a few corporate entities and fleet vehicles. One occasion a "preferred vendor" had dinged the front left wheel panel (I saw it happen so just a panel replacement) I was really keen on it but the fleet management company was trying to sell it off as a pristine demo vehicle. In another instance I saw a merger where company vehicles were removed as perks but they sat at derelict sites for months (wheels going flat to the rims/windows broken/parts stolen, etc). After the "get out of lease terms" became available I saw some of them being sold as near new at auction via places I wouldn't ever want to go near.

In addition I drove a lot of fleet vehicles. The weird electrical issues put me off buying anything Euro branded made for UK.