Tyres - Michelin Primacy ST vs Bridgestone Ecopia EP850 vs Bridgestone Alenza
timmmay

18623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#239595 25-Jul-2018 16:47
Any thoughts on these two tyres? I need two for the front of my Nissan Qashqui for 100% road driving - it's not an offroad vehicle. The rears are fine and I'm not replacing them. Next time I'll replace all four and rotate them. I'll take the advice of the store on whether the new tyres go on the front or back, I don't want to focus on that.

 

Michelin Primacy ST

 

$500 for a pair. Rated one of the best by Consumer Magazine. Apparently made for NZ / Australian conditions with coarse chip roads. Consumer says "This symmetric tyre has excellent dry grip and very good wet grip. It has good fuel economy."

 

Bridgestone Ecopia EP850

 

$440 for a pair. This model not rated by consumer. The EP300 review says "This asymmetric tyre has excellent dry grip and OK wet grip. It has good fuel economy." All models of the Ecopia are rated lower than most other tyres.

 

My Thoughts

 

For the sake of $60 I think having two top rated tyres on the front that does all the steering and most of the braking makes sense.

 

2019 Update - Bridgestone Alenza 001

 

After having a tyre destroyed by nails on the road we need two new tyres. The Primary 3 ST we put on the back aren't on offer right now. Instead of the Ecopia, which seems to focus on economy rather than performance and grip, we're going for the Bridgestone Alenza 001. It's meant to be a luxury / performance tyre with more emphasis on grip and performance than economy or super long life. Since our priority is safety I'm giving it a go on the front. I'll report back in a few months, or if I forget someone can ask.

 1 | 2
vexxxboy
3865 posts

Uber Geek


  #2062451 25-Jul-2018 16:59
facts from the Michelin tyre, not sure where the data comes from but they seem a really good tyre.

 

  •  

    A Class Leading Quiet Ride - 8% quieter than average of competitors.

     

  •  

    Maximum Safety - 2.2 meters shorter braking distance on wet roads compared to leading competitors.

     

  •  

    Lasts Longer - 25% better in longevity compared to previous generation.

     




mrdrifter
478 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2062452 25-Jul-2018 16:59
Are you sure the tyre shop will do that? They normally mount new tyres on the back and move the back to the front.

 

I have Ecopia 850 on the outlander and they have decent grip in the dry, but have a bad habit of spinning a fraction in 2wd before moving after a little rain. stopping is fine. Road noise is negligible.

 

Biggest gripe I've been considering trying something new as I'm really not happy with the short lifespan, they seem to wear quickly and need to replace the front in a week or two.

timmmay

18623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2062467 25-Jul-2018 17:25
I don't want to get into the front vs back thing, there was a huge thread a few years ago that didn't come to any one conclusion. I'm just replacing two tyres is the point, I'll take the advise of the tyre store.

 

Sounds like I'll go for the Michelin given what you think of the Ecopia, thanks.



nakedmolerat
4590 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2062491 25-Jul-2018 18:06
i would go for ecopia big time. you can get cheaper with buy 1 second half price deal.

i will only go for michelin if you get all 4 same.

timmmay

18623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2062558 25-Jul-2018 20:23
nakedmolerat: i would go for ecopia big time. you can get cheaper with buy 1 second half price deal.

i will only go for michelin if you get all 4 same.

 

Money isn't my main priority. Safety is. Those prices are the best I've found. Michelin are doing second half price, others is just the price from Tonys.

 

Why would you get Ecopia if you need to but Michelin only if you need four? Why do you like the ecopia over the Michelin, given the ratings all say Michelin is the better tyre?

 

Very happy to get different opinions, but I'm interested in the reasoning behind the decision.

vexxxboy
3865 posts

Uber Geek


  #2062560 25-Jul-2018 20:27
nakedmolerat: i would go for ecopia big time. you can get cheaper with buy 1 second half price deal.

i will only go for michelin if you get all 4 same.

 

 

 

Beaurepaires are doing the same deal on the Michelin tyres.




nakedmolerat
4590 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2062636 25-Jul-2018 21:52
timmmay:

nakedmolerat: i would go for ecopia big time. you can get cheaper with buy 1 second half price deal.

i will only go for michelin if you get all 4 same.


Money isn't my main priority. Safety is. Those prices are the best I've found. Michelin are doing second half price, others is just the price from Tonys.


Why would you get Ecopia if you need to but Michelin only if you need four? Why do you like the ecopia over the Michelin, given the ratings all say Michelin is the better tyre?


Very happy to get different opinions, but I'm interested in the reasoning behind the decision.



i have used ecopia before, never have issues with wet or dry condition.

in term of safety, you would be kidding yourself if you think the Michelin is better than ecopia. both are well known and top in their class.

if money is not an issue, get all 4 or 5 (this is what I do all the time for my cars). you cannot take advantage of the best performance without pairing them all 4 together. it will be just a complete waste of money.

with regards to my last ecopia set, they lasted over 60k.



timmmay

18623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2062659 25-Jul-2018 22:24
I can only go by reviews, since I know nothing about tyres. I appreciate the thoughts.

Won't be buying four tyres, no point throwing away two good tyres for what I imagine is a marginal advantage of a matched set.

1cloud
138 posts

Master Geek


  #2062665 25-Jul-2018 22:37
timmmay:

Any thoughts on these two tyres? I need two for the front of my Nissan Qashqui for 100% road driving - it's not an offroad vehicle. The rears are fine and I'm not replacing them. Next time I'll replace all four and rotate them. I'll take the advice of the store on whether the new tyres go on the front or back, I don't want to focus on that.


Michelin Primacy ST


$500 for a pair. Rated one of the best by Consumer Magazine. Apparently made for NZ / Australian conditions with coarse chip roads. Consumer says "This symmetric tyre has excellent dry grip and very good wet grip. It has good fuel economy."


Bridgestone .



4WD Qahhqui ? Then you really need 4

Bung
4640 posts

Uber Geek


  #2062672 25-Jul-2018 22:51
nakedmolerat: />with regards to my last ecopia set, they lasted over 60k.


I've had 3 sets of Ecopia. 1st set behaved like OEM Turanza 47k, 2nd set much harder rubber lasted 90k. 3rd set, got so used to driving to the limitations of the 2nd set I haven't checked it's wear/performance numbers. Point being they share a marketing name but there's quite a variation.

timmmay

18623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2062726 26-Jul-2018 05:50
2WD. Hard rubber and long lasting to me suggests harder rubber and less grip?

Continental tyres that came with it when new only lasted 20kk on the front but rear is ok. Front does most of the work though so expected.

Bung
4640 posts

Uber Geek


  #2062740 26-Jul-2018 07:39
Only 20ķ? Did your front tyres have any unusual wear pattern? Our current car had its 1st set of tyres compromised by the dealership misaligning the front as part of the delivery check. All tyres afterwards have worn evenly across the tread.

timmmay

18623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2062749 26-Jul-2018 08:23
Might be 30k, not sure. Think they're just soft grippy tires, the brand Contanental (sp) has that reputation.

Senecio
1562 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2062756 26-Jul-2018 08:41
The Michelin are the pick of those two tyres. 

1cloud
138 posts

Master Geek


  #2062759 26-Jul-2018 08:46
timmmay: 2WD. Hard rubber and long lasting to me suggests harder rubber and less grip?

Continental tyres that came with it when new only lasted 20kk on the front but rear is ok. Front does most of the work though so expected.

 

tyre pressure make a hell lot diff. 2 psi higher than recommend saved the tyres on a long run

 

 

 1 | 2
