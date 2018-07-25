Any thoughts on these two tyres? I need two for the front of my Nissan Qashqui for 100% road driving - it's not an offroad vehicle. The rears are fine and I'm not replacing them. Next time I'll replace all four and rotate them. I'll take the advice of the store on whether the new tyres go on the front or back, I don't want to focus on that.

Michelin Primacy ST

$500 for a pair. Rated one of the best by Consumer Magazine. Apparently made for NZ / Australian conditions with coarse chip roads. Consumer says "This symmetric tyre has excellent dry grip and very good wet grip. It has good fuel economy."

Bridgestone Ecopia EP850

$440 for a pair. This model not rated by consumer. The EP300 review says "This asymmetric tyre has excellent dry grip and OK wet grip. It has good fuel economy." All models of the Ecopia are rated lower than most other tyres.

My Thoughts

For the sake of $60 I think having two top rated tyres on the front that does all the steering and most of the braking makes sense.

2019 Update - Bridgestone Alenza 001

After having a tyre destroyed by nails on the road we need two new tyres. The Primary 3 ST we put on the back aren't on offer right now. Instead of the Ecopia, which seems to focus on economy rather than performance and grip, we're going for the Bridgestone Alenza 001. It's meant to be a luxury / performance tyre with more emphasis on grip and performance than economy or super long life. Since our priority is safety I'm giving it a go on the front. I'll report back in a few months, or if I forget someone can ask.