Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Nissan Map Update
aussiejosh

#248269 17-Mar-2019 11:15
Hi geekzoners, I purchased a used NZ-new X-trail Ti a few weeks ago and would like to update the maps on the NissanConnect Nav system as these are now 5 years old. After a bit of research, I found the Nissan Map Update Tool application, and have downloaded and installed to my PC.

 

From here, I am lost. The application does not recognise the SD-card containing the maps when I plug it in to my computer. Has anyone had any luck with this application or know another way of having these updated? I have never really used in-built maps before other than CarPlay, and the Nissan integration seems great. 

 

Instructions here https://apps.nissan.navshop.com/en_gb/support.html#navigation

 

I have registered online with an account, selected NZ etc https://apps.nissan.navshop.com/en_nz/

 

Has anyone had any luck using this application?

adrianj
  #2699708 29-Apr-2021 15:43
Only two years late, but it may help someone else. The mapupdates app is for nav head units that do not have SD cards in them. I am unsure if the app has maps for outside of the North American Market as I haven't got my hands on the new 2021 head units yet. For the older headunits with SD card, you will need to buy a new SD card from TomTom or Nissan directly (through the dealer). TomTom is MUCH cheaper than Nissan (approx NZ$150 vs NZ$800). 

 

This is the Link for TomTom's Australasia shop - https://navshop.com.au/collections/nissan 

