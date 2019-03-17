aussiejosh

Hi geekzoners, I purchased a used NZ-new X-trail Ti a few weeks ago and would like to update the maps on the NissanConnect Nav system as these are now 5 years old. After a bit of research, I found the Nissan Map Update Tool application, and have downloaded and installed to my PC.

From here, I am lost. The application does not recognise the SD-card containing the maps when I plug it in to my computer. Has anyone had any luck with this application or know another way of having these updated? I have never really used in-built maps before other than CarPlay, and the Nissan integration seems great.

Instructions here https://apps.nissan.navshop.com/en_gb/support.html#navigation

I have registered online with an account, selected NZ etc https://apps.nissan.navshop.com/en_nz/

Has anyone had any luck using this application?