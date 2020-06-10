Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) OpenLoop launch (EV charging)
freitasm












#272124 10-Jun-2020 12:07


Just received:

 

 

Driving and charging EVs between Auckland and Waikato just became a lot easier with the introduction of a new service. Counties Power and WEL Networks have today announced an industry-leading initiative to each offer OpenLoop, an open EV charging platform and app that enables a seamless recharging experience across various EV charging locations. The neighbouring electricity distributors will each offer OpenLoop across their regions with an initial 40 chargers in Southern Auckland and Waikato. While both companies are leading the way with the adoption of this new technology, it is also available to all other network companies and EV drivers.

 

The network providers’ aim is to improve energy affordability, ease of use and environmental sustainability through the offering of a creative and innovative new service. The initiative is a strong example of the network sector promoting the environment and providing leading edge technology to prepare distribution networks for electric transport through smarter energy management.

 

Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the initiative demonstrates how electricity distribution companies can pave the way for the electricity industry and ultimately unlocks greater benefits for consumers.

 

"We’re excited that along with WEL Networks, we can offer a seamless, customer-centric EV charging service for our regions that will benefit EV drivers and EV charger owners. This benefits EDBs and customers and is a strong demonstration of our commitment as EDBs to work for the best outcome for our consumers. With this approach, we’re able to offer EV users a simpler, better way to incorporate EV charging into their lives, promote greater uptake of EVs responsibly and develop standards for smarter electricity distribution and flexible energy management - benefiting end-consumers, the environment and New Zealand at large."

 

"OpenLoop offers EV users a choice in the market, something we know is a positive for the customer from a service and price perspective. Great service and innovative pricing models will ensure a fair and transparent charging process that encourages greater use of EVs going forward. With plans to add more EV chargers, the OpenLoop platform will allow an open, cost effective billing system for other EDBs and EV charger owners who would like to generate greater value through the growing ecosystem."

 

WEL Networks Chief Executive Garth Dibley says the initiative provides them with the ability to offer the region a superior service.

 

"As a consumer-owned EDB, OpenLoop presents an opportunity to deliver charging cost effectively to EV users, while also creating sustainability outcomes which benefit our community. Here at WEL Networks we have a large portfolio of chargers and the OpenLoop platform is a tech-savvy cloud-based solution for managing them, but more importantly, it’s extremely user-friendly for the customer. This is a smart and simple solution that ticks all the boxes for fast, hassle-free and cost-effective charging. We look forward to piloting the platform across the WEL network with more than 700 EV owners."

 

While the initial OpenLoop launch is across the Counties Power and WEL Networks regions, discussions are underway with network companies around the country who will launch their own customer-centric EV charging service via OpenLoop within their regions.

 

OpenLoop app users will have a live view of available EV charging stations nearby, be able to pay for EV charger use and keep track of EV charging history via the app. There’s no need to even touch the charger aside from plugging it in to your vehicle - the app does it all for you.

 

OpenLoop is a service developed by Wellington-based firm, ECL Group. The app service on WEL Networks and Counties Power EV chargers will commence on 17th June.

 

The free OpenLoop app is available via app stores. More information on OpenLoop can be found at www.openloop.co.nz

 




wellygary





  #2502191 10-Jun-2020 12:18


Currently WEL run a network of chargers that are free to use, this looks like the first step to charging for them...

 

 

PolicyGuy







  #2502210 10-Jun-2020 13:10


wellygary:

 

Currently WEL run a network of chargers that are free to use, this looks like the first step to charging for them...

 

 

I would see that as a good thing.
A 'fuel' system that relies on corporate charity doesn't seem terribly long term sustainable to me.
Getting a return on their investment will also incentivise WEL to expand their network

Obraik





  #2502384 10-Jun-2020 16:27


At first glance I don't see how it's an easier to use system over something like ChargeNet. From within the App I don't see any mechanism to actually store payment details which makes me suspect that I'm going to have to deal with that at each charger?



PolicyGuy







  #2502405 10-Jun-2020 17:05


Obraik:

 

At first glance I don't see how it's an easier to use system over something like ChargeNet. From within the App I don't see any mechanism to actually store payment details which makes me suspect that I'm going to have to deal with that at each charger?

 

 

[complete speculation]

 

Maybe because it's all free at the moment - no need to build in a charging mechanism when there's no charges?

 

I don't do mobile development, but I imagine getting an app approved for storing credit card number details is a major PITA, so maybe that might be coming in a later build

 

[/speculation]

Obraik





  #2502408 10-Jun-2020 17:10


Potentially, yes. 

 

TBH though, I think the idea of needing an app for every charging network with its own payment details is a bit silly. Why can't we just have a paywave terminal on the unit and avoid all the fuss?

afe66






  #2502456 10-Jun-2020 18:29


One advantage of the chargenet app is that it shows charging data in real time.

Ie I usually plug in then walk to nearly shop or cafe etc and by looking at the app I can see what the charge state is and what the charge rate is. Makes it easier to know when to start heading back to charger and move on.

From this I have found my leaf rarely charges at more than 25kwh so I now plug into then 25kwh units rather than 50kwh.

Also like how the app texts me once charging is finished.

An epftpos terminal attached to side of charging unit wouldnt give me those benefits.

Obraik





  #2502546 10-Jun-2020 20:26


afe66: One advantage of the chargenet app is that it shows charging data in real time.

Ie I usually plug in then walk to nearly shop or cafe etc and by looking at the app I can see what the charge state is and what the charge rate is. Makes it easier to know when to start heading back to charger and move on.

From this I have found my leaf rarely charges at more than 25kwh so I now plug into then 25kwh units rather than 50kwh.

Also like how the app texts me once charging is finished.

An epftpos terminal attached to side of charging unit wouldnt give me those benefits.

Clearly you need a Tesla 😜



afe66






  #2502820 11-Jun-2020 11:33


Well. 

 

Am looking at the model y because I want the bigger boot which would mean we could get rid of our focus which I could use for longer trips.

 

But the biggest issue is, I am really lucky that I walk to work (its 1.5km) so can I really justify a car that has that much range vrs how many km we drive.

 

Flipthefleet says we do 500-600km per month in the leaf and thats the primary car...

Obraik





  #2502877 11-Jun-2020 13:18


Yeah that's fair enough, although before I got my Model 3 I really only drove to work or the supermarket. Now we're doing road trips almost every weekend (excluding lockdown...). It's clocked up 11k on the odometer in the last 5 months of having it.

Were you looking at the standard range Model Y?

afe66






  #2502900 11-Jun-2020 13:34


When I looked at model 3 with the other half she was leaning towards the extent range because AWD appealed for some mysterious reason. I suppose no worries about chains on lakes ski fields.

Havent looked to see what models y they are offering in nz just looked at the reviews on youtube.

Practically the longest since trip would be Dunedin wanaka or Dunedin to chch. Would need enough residual range on arriving that I wouldnt be looking to charge straight away. Ie dont want to arrive in central to discover I dont have enough range that cant go out before an overnight slow charge.

wellygary





  #2502946 11-Jun-2020 14:26


afe66: When I looked at model 3 with the other half she was leaning towards the extent range because AWD appealed for some mysterious reason. I suppose no worries about chains on lakes ski fields.

Havent looked to see what models y they are offering in nz just looked at the reviews on youtube.

Practically the longest since trip would be Dunedin wanaka or Dunedin to chch. Would need enough residual range on arriving that I wouldnt be looking to charge straight away. Ie dont want to arrive in central to discover I dont have enough range that cant go out before an overnight slow charge.

 

CHCH probably isn't a worry as you have  superchargers both in CHC and in Timaru on the way,

 

Wanaka is a bit trickier, its a ~280km trip climbing ~400m and likely to be done is cool/cold conditions, ( more heater load) so you are likely to be left with ~100km range on arrival.... so you would probably still be able to the shops OK, but going up to Cardrona straight away might involve some squeaky seats on the way back...

 

There is a 50Kw Chargnet charger there, but if you need a trip to Queenstownfor the nearest supercharger....

Obraik





  #2503090 11-Jun-2020 17:30


afe66: When I looked at model 3 with the other half she was leaning towards the extent range because AWD appealed for some mysterious reason. I suppose no worries about chains on lakes ski fields.

Havent looked to see what models y they are offering in nz just looked at the reviews on youtube.

Practically the longest since trip would be Dunedin wanaka or Dunedin to chch. Would need enough residual range on arriving that I wouldnt be looking to charge straight away. Ie dont want to arrive in central to discover I dont have enough range that cant go out before an overnight slow charge.

 

I think we're getting a bit off topic to the thread subject now, however one thing I did a bit before I got my Model 3 was look at A Better Route Planner and look at some routes I might want to do and change various weather and road conditions to see what my range would be. For the most part I would have been fine with a Standard Range, but FOMO resulted in me upgrading to what is now a rare "Long Range Performance" - the configuration of a Long Range model but with the software of the Performance model. 

 

I certainly don't regret it though. The trip I'm currently doing to New Plymouth from Auckland would easily have been done without needing to stop at all, but I have some free supercharger credits to use up in the next 4 weeks so I left the battery at 50% before leaving and topped up in Hamilton while having dinner. I picked a hotel in New Plymouth that has a Tesla destination charger, so that makes topping up after the day trips nice and easy!

Dugimodo





  #2517615 5-Jul-2020 17:01


I ran into problems at the WEL charger at my local supermarket, the label on it says openloop is not yet enabled and to just plug in to start charging. That has never worked on my leaf and that charger, I have always had to push the start button and then plug in. Trouble is now there is no start button and the screen tells you to use the app or your openloop card. I started installing the app but in frustration I tried my chargenet fob where the card reader is, that worked and I charged my car. No sign of a charge on chargenet either. So it looks like the two networks might inter work, and now I have the app I will try it next time.

 

 

 

Mostly I charge at home but got into the habit of grabbing some free power while I do the groceries.

Obraik





  #2517848 6-Jul-2020 09:46


Dugimodo:

 

I ran into problems at the WEL charger at my local supermarket, the label on it says openloop is not yet enabled and to just plug in to start charging. That has never worked on my leaf and that charger, I have always had to push the start button and then plug in. Trouble is now there is no start button and the screen tells you to use the app or your openloop card. I started installing the app but in frustration I tried my chargenet fob where the card reader is, that worked and I charged my car. No sign of a charge on chargenet either. So it looks like the two networks might inter work, and now I have the app I will try it next time.

 

 

 

Mostly I charge at home but got into the habit of grabbing some free power while I do the groceries.

 

 

I suspect that it's more likely that the fob reader part isn't set up properly and is just accepting any fob. I bet if you presented it a gym door fob or similar it would have done the same.

PhantomNVD






  #2519847 9-Jul-2020 09:57


WEL it seems that some chargers (Waiuku) are now free on openloop but cost on ChargeNet so it may be a drive by the power companies to take back control of their infrastructure to make the profits their own again (soon) and squeeze ChargeNet back out ?

