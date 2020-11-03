Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)This gadget adds advanced adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping technology to your car
Azzura

576 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#279718 3-Nov-2020 13:54
I figured something like this could come out someday. And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.

Jaxson
7660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2597068 3-Nov-2020 14:02
Link for others: https://comma.ai/ 

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12852 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2597081 3-Nov-2020 14:15
Your 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 is not yet supported by the comma two. However, the comma system is open source and you can manually add support yourself.

 

Sure, but are you gonna cover the insurance when I balls it up ? :)

 

Can see all sorts of fun occurring........

 

 




wellygary
7290 posts

Uber Geek


  #2597083 3-Nov-2020 14:18
And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.

 

you might want to check the fine print

 

"Compatibility and harness selection based on the US car market"

 

Just because the brand and model match, cars are not yet global products.... :(

 

But looks interesting none the less..... 

 

 

 

 

 

 



frankv
5494 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2597104 3-Nov-2020 14:49
A grand for the gadget, plus $200 for the harness. That'll be US$, so NZ$1800. Plus shipping, say $100. Plus GST. So about $2,200 to your door. Seems like a great price for the kind of technology involved.

 

Sensors you can I guess glue or clip on (although they're probably going to need to be accurately positioned to be most effective). But I wonder how it controls the steering and throttle/brakes? Surely you aren't expected to build your own steering actuator? Which I expect would require an engineering cert to get a WoF. But otherwise it's only compatible with cars that already have cruise control (including brakes) and some kind of drive-by-wire electronic steering control. Which kind of limits its compatibility to cars that pretty much already have lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Or have I missed something?

 

 

dt

dt
1152 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2597112 3-Nov-2020 15:05
Comma is pretty amazing considering the size of their team and what little funding they had starting up. 

 

Been following George Hotz for a while now quite a few years now, hes had a very interesting history in tech right from his teenage years, first person to reverse engineer a ps3 then subsequently get sued by Sony, jailbreaking ios devices.. an advocate for open source and that its your write to do whatever you want with what you own

 

 

 

 

dt

dt
1152 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2597117 3-Nov-2020 15:19
frankv:

 

Or have I missed something?

 

 

 

 

Nah you're pretty much correct, it'll only work with cars that have adaptive cruise control and automatic lane centering, however the list of late entry - mid model cars with these options are growing 

 

There also a decent list of supported cars on their github and even if its not on there, since the project is open source, if you have a car with ACL and ACC its possible to do it yourself which is pretty bloody cool! (but risky) 

Jaxson
7660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2597122 3-Nov-2020 15:22
So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?



dt

dt
1152 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2597131 3-Nov-2020 15:36
Jaxson:

 

So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?

 

 

Basically injects the features with steroids , the vid posted is quite good on what its capable of. It's machine learning based as well so the more people using it over time it just gets better and better. 

 

Friend of mine has a subaru wagon that has ACC and ALC and it does not feel safe at all, feels like your always on edge, its like a driver thats not paying attention and does something hasty at the last second. 

wellygary
7290 posts

Uber Geek


  #2597139 3-Nov-2020 15:57
dt:

 

Friend of mine has a subaru wagon that has ACC and ALC and it does not feel safe at all, feels like your always on edge, its like a driver thats not paying attention and does something hasty at the last second. 

 

 

Most ACCs have threshold settings so you can vary the detection range which helps reduce the "stamping on the brakes" feeling....

 

Not sure if Subaru does, but your mate might want to have a skim through the manual

Jaxson
7660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2597383 4-Nov-2020 09:00
wellygary:

 

Most ACCs have threshold settings so you can vary the detection range which helps reduce the "stamping on the brakes" feeling....

 

Not sure if Subaru does, but your mate might want to have a skim through the manual

 

 

 

 

Yeah had a Rav 4 rental recently with lane detection/steering guidance and radar cruise control with variable distance adjustment.

 

Set at 100km/hr and it would do that whenever it could but slow as required based on traffic ahead.

 

Didn't feel the need for any additional AI over the top as it just did what it was supposed too quite safely out of the box.

 

 

 

Not saying this isn't a cool development OP, just I'm not sure what you're really gaining for $2-$3k is all.

Bung
5330 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2597396 4-Nov-2020 09:28
I have a car with lane detection not that it does much with it other than flash lots of warnings on the dash. I would be more concerned about that except that it relies on lane markings that Wgtn - Levin are all over the show with the roading changes and redundant paint. It is probably just as well it leaves the steering to me. Even adaptive cruise doesn't cope well if the vehicle you are tracking behind turns left or right. Rather than see the clear road ahead the system panics and brakes. I've read that even Tesla 3 have this quirk.

MikeAqua
7510 posts

Uber Geek


  #2597419 4-Nov-2020 09:48
These are really good.

 

https://idrivenz.co.nz/ 

 

Modern cars with electronic throttle have an acceleration lag built into them.  You push the accelerator, but they feather the engine response.  It's a fuel economy control.

 

iDrive spoofs the throttle signal to increase or decrease acceleration lag.  It makes a substantial difference to performance.  I have one in the Pajero.  Most of the time I have it set to maximise economy on my daily commute (100km return).  The most economical setting is also great for beach launching the boat.

 

If I need or want more power then I change the setting.  The difference is phenomenal.

 

I've ordered a unit for our Mazda 3 (2.5L model)  I can't wait to see what difference it makes.

 

 

 

 

 

 




alasta
6137 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2597490 4-Nov-2020 10:43
When I bought my CX-5 it was promoted as having radar cruise control that can operate in low speed traffic dense situations, but I don't use it any more because it can only respond to the vehicle immediately ahead whereas a human driver would look further down the road to anticipate the need to brake. As a result the system causes jarring braking actions that are bad for fuel economy and increase the risk of a rear end collision from the vehicle behind.

 

It works well for highway cruising though.

Obraik
1929 posts

Uber Geek


  #2597514 4-Nov-2020 11:19
Jaxson:

 

So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?

 

 

I believe it's to make it more like Autopilot on a Tesla

 

Here's a comparison video of the two:

 




BigMal
982 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3129996 21-Sep-2023 08:40
I bought and installed a Comma 3X.  Really great system on motorways.  Really impressive and safe compared to stock systems I've tried.

