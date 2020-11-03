I figured something like this could come out someday. And my 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a compatible vehicle.
Link for others: https://comma.ai/
Your 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 is not yet supported by the comma two. However, the comma system is open source and you can manually add support yourself.
Sure, but are you gonna cover the insurance when I balls it up ? :)
Can see all sorts of fun occurring........
you might want to check the fine print
"Compatibility and harness selection based on the US car market"
Just because the brand and model match, cars are not yet global products.... :(
But looks interesting none the less.....
A grand for the gadget, plus $200 for the harness. That'll be US$, so NZ$1800. Plus shipping, say $100. Plus GST. So about $2,200 to your door. Seems like a great price for the kind of technology involved.
Sensors you can I guess glue or clip on (although they're probably going to need to be accurately positioned to be most effective). But I wonder how it controls the steering and throttle/brakes? Surely you aren't expected to build your own steering actuator? Which I expect would require an engineering cert to get a WoF. But otherwise it's only compatible with cars that already have cruise control (including brakes) and some kind of drive-by-wire electronic steering control. Which kind of limits its compatibility to cars that pretty much already have lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Or have I missed something?
Comma is pretty amazing considering the size of their team and what little funding they had starting up.
Been following George Hotz for a while now quite a few years now, hes had a very interesting history in tech right from his teenage years, first person to reverse engineer a ps3 then subsequently get sued by Sony, jailbreaking ios devices.. an advocate for open source and that its your write to do whatever you want with what you own
frankv:
Or have I missed something?
Nah you're pretty much correct, it'll only work with cars that have adaptive cruise control and automatic lane centering, however the list of late entry - mid model cars with these options are growing
There also a decent list of supported cars on their github and even if its not on there, since the project is open source, if you have a car with ACL and ACC its possible to do it yourself which is pretty bloody cool! (but risky)
So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?
Jaxson:
So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?
Basically injects the features with steroids , the vid posted is quite good on what its capable of. It's machine learning based as well so the more people using it over time it just gets better and better.
Friend of mine has a subaru wagon that has ACC and ALC and it does not feel safe at all, feels like your always on edge, its like a driver thats not paying attention and does something hasty at the last second.
dt:
Friend of mine has a subaru wagon that has ACC and ALC and it does not feel safe at all, feels like your always on edge, its like a driver thats not paying attention and does something hasty at the last second.
Most ACCs have threshold settings so you can vary the detection range which helps reduce the "stamping on the brakes" feeling....
Not sure if Subaru does, but your mate might want to have a skim through the manual
wellygary:
Most ACCs have threshold settings so you can vary the detection range which helps reduce the "stamping on the brakes" feeling....
Not sure if Subaru does, but your mate might want to have a skim through the manual
Yeah had a Rav 4 rental recently with lane detection/steering guidance and radar cruise control with variable distance adjustment.
Set at 100km/hr and it would do that whenever it could but slow as required based on traffic ahead.
Didn't feel the need for any additional AI over the top as it just did what it was supposed too quite safely out of the box.
Not saying this isn't a cool development OP, just I'm not sure what you're really gaining for $2-$3k is all.
These are really good.
Modern cars with electronic throttle have an acceleration lag built into them. You push the accelerator, but they feather the engine response. It's a fuel economy control.
iDrive spoofs the throttle signal to increase or decrease acceleration lag. It makes a substantial difference to performance. I have one in the Pajero. Most of the time I have it set to maximise economy on my daily commute (100km return). The most economical setting is also great for beach launching the boat.
If I need or want more power then I change the setting. The difference is phenomenal.
I've ordered a unit for our Mazda 3 (2.5L model) I can't wait to see what difference it makes.
Mike
When I bought my CX-5 it was promoted as having radar cruise control that can operate in low speed traffic dense situations, but I don't use it any more because it can only respond to the vehicle immediately ahead whereas a human driver would look further down the road to anticipate the need to brake. As a result the system causes jarring braking actions that are bad for fuel economy and increase the risk of a rear end collision from the vehicle behind.
It works well for highway cruising though.
Jaxson:
So if it's compatible with cars that already have the basics, what additional capability is it bring to the party?
I believe it's to make it more like Autopilot on a Tesla
Here's a comparison video of the two:
I bought and installed a Comma 3X. Really great system on motorways. Really impressive and safe compared to stock systems I've tried.