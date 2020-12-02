floydbloke:

I’m keen to hear from anyone who owns, or knows someone who does, a 2014/15/16 NZ new Honda Jazz and has had issues with the entertainment/satnav system. Particularly interested in how it got resolved, if it did.

The long story:

Missus drives one of these and in the just over 3 years that we've owned the car we have had to have the entertainment unit replaced about 3 or 4 times, because the touchscreen intermittently, but with increasing frequency over time, stops responding. It’s going in again this Friday. (It wouldn’t be too bad if the radio just came on when you start the car but you have to acknowledge their safety notice by tapping OK every time before it will come on.)

Always replaced under warranty by the Honda dealer (who we bought the car off) no questions asked, and they have pretty much acknowledged that there are known issues with these units, but I want it fixed properly. I have now requested, in writing, a couple of times for a permanent fix, with the response of bring it in, we’ll replace it, there have been some software updates, screen improvements, blah, blah.

The car is nearing the end of its factory warranty, I have little faith that the latest unit will be any better than previous and I’m foreseeing a bit of to-ing and fro-ing with them in the not too distant future.