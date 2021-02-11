turtleattacks

We’ve just purchased a new car in which am expecting the radio stations to have their respective logos.
I’ve seen other cars have it - including the VW I’ve seen on Trademe.
Anyone know how to get these logos?
NotATurkey: We have a VW, can insert a SD card into the glovebox with the images,
Can then add them in via settings on the radio.
I have the NZ radio images if you need them - can't remember where I got them but you can probably google for them
Nope no images sent OTA as part of RDS.
VW and Mazda are completely different in car infotainment platforms.
Negative, we do have the latest Mazda Connect - and there is just displays an empty placeholder of a generic radio logo, so I just assumed that it's possible.
Potentially for US HD Radio broadcasts which can transmit the station logo OTA.
Here are a current set of radio logos. Successfully installed them on my 2016 mk7 golf (MIB2).
To install, load them on a USB or SD card then upload them by referring to the settings in radio.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z6t22xwayy0v30n/AAC2vnh2vwmQoe4csrcAdfzna?dl=0