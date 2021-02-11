turtleattacks

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone know how radio station logo images are sourced on car radios?
#281323 11-Feb-2021 07:27
We’ve just purchased a new car in which am expecting the radio stations to have their respective logos.

I’ve seen other cars have it - including the VW I’ve seen on Trademe.

Anyone know how to get these logos?

  #2654389 11-Feb-2021 07:35
We have a VW, can insert a SD card into the glovebox with the images,
Can then add them in via settings on the radio.

I have the NZ radio images if you need them - can't remember where I got them but you can probably google for them

  #2654390 11-Feb-2021 07:38
NotATurkey: We have a VW, can insert a SD card into the glovebox with the images,
Can then add them in via settings on the radio.

I have the NZ radio images if you need them - can't remember where I got them but you can probably google for them


Oh ok so the images are not passed via the radio wave somehow. I’ll see if my Mazda supports it.

Cheers!

  #2654394 11-Feb-2021 07:54
Nope no images sent OTA as part of RDS.

 

VW and Mazda are completely different in car infotainment platforms.



  #2654395 11-Feb-2021 08:01
Have you actually seen this on a Mazda?




  #2654397 11-Feb-2021 08:22
Negative, we do have the latest Mazda Connect - and there is just displays an empty placeholder of a generic radio logo, so I just assumed that it's possible.

 

 

 

Image result for mazda radio station logos

  #2654406 11-Feb-2021 08:44
Potentially for US HD Radio broadcasts which can transmit the station logo OTA.

 

 

  #3057955 3-Apr-2023 00:13
Here are a current set of radio logos. Successfully installed them on my 2016 mk7 golf (MIB2).

 

To install, load them on a USB or SD card then upload them by referring to the settings in radio.

 

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z6t22xwayy0v30n/AAC2vnh2vwmQoe4csrcAdfzna?dl=0

 

 

 

