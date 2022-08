Apologies if this is covered elsewhere. I have a 2014 Honda Fit/Jazz import and would like to change the language from Japanese to English. I have looked around on U-tube and there are a number of videos showing this done. None had the same model of head unit, mine is touch screen and the only one I can find is an American version with different program. I have tried Google Translate and this works fine but I still cannot find any way to change the language.

Any help most appreciated. Geoff.