I once asked this of a COF inspector when I took my car in for its COF inspection. He said that the standards required for a COF are higher (more stringent) than a WOF and the inspector had no discretion with a COF versus some discretion with a WOF. I cannot find any published info on specifics, however the NZTA must approve all inspectors for WOF, COF-A (trucks) and COF-B (cars) separately. An inspector may hold multiple certifications.

If a passenger service vehicle is stopped for any reason, it is usual for basic COF checks to be done (COF status, tyre tread depth etc) and if these result in a fail then the car can only be driven to a place of repair and subsequent COF inspection. If the vehicle is registered as part of a fleet (ie the owner of the taxi is an owner/driver for a taxi company) then the taxi company is notified of the COF failure and must not despatch work to the owner of that vehicle.

The major difference between WOF and COF-B is licencing checks. For a COF-B additional checks are required for PSL validity at least and there may be others. If these were to be combined then there would almost certainly be two different types of WOF, but the significance of this would only be of concern to the vehicle owner and testing station inspectors.