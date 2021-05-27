nakedmolerat: The best and most comfortable van you can have - Toyota Alphard/Vellfire.

Those don't have the tipple bucket setup OP is looking for either. Typically they are two bucket chairs in the second row (but sometimes a normal 40/20/40 bench, and a 40/20/40 setup in the third row (with a crack dead center for the person riding in that seat).

Something like a Mercedes-Benz Valente, or a Ford Transit Tourneo does. (The latter gets a 30/30/40 setup in the front row too, which us unusual these days)

Senecio: Its a niche requirement. The number of times that people require 3 adults to sit comfortably in the back seats is very rare. For short, infrequent trips, people just suck it up. If you are one of the rare cases that needs this on a regular basis you buy a Kia Carnival or equivalent

Pritty much. Regularly transporting four adult size people, let alone five is a pretty rare use case for private vehicles. (noting that if one needs to transport more than 6 or more adults size people, it pretty much requires a van of some sort).

One thing to remember is that automakers are catering primarily to new car buyer's tastes. Takes a pretty big car to seat three adults across the back of comfortable to start with. Means that such buyers are in a higher price bracket to start with. (i.e. Camry, Commodore, Highlander, CX-9 etc.). Once you are in that kind of price bracket (and size of vehicle to park), for somebody who is regularly traveling with 5 adults, the option of going for something like a Kia Carnaville, or Hyundai iMax, so everybody can sprawl in comfort over three rows is pritty tempting. Both purchase price, and fuel consumption are in the same ballpark.

Note that in europe / UK where fuel is more expensive, and parking spaces are smaller, there is a whole class of of small - medium people movers (either 5 or 7 seat) that offer tripple bucket seats in the 2nd row.



https://www.carwow.co.uk/best/cars-with-three-separate-rear-seats

Ignore the Q7, Model X & XC90 from that list. Yeah they have three individual seats, but the center ones are smaller than the outer ones.

Used car buyers are ultimatly lumped with what new car buyers cast off (plus what we can import used from japan). But the choices are slim in this space, and not much for people what don't want to pick up the running costs of a larger car or van. Peugeot 5008 is one choice, but some will be put off by the badge, and a cira 2006 carnival is another, but some will be put off by the v6 petrol running costs.