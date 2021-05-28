What are the defects?



Vegetation may accumulate around the vehicle's underbody and exhaust system as a result of driving in dry vegetation environments. If the vegetation is not removed in accordance with maintenance instructions in the Owner Manual, the Diesel Particulate Filter (DFP) system's periodic regeneration may cause it to combust.



What are the hazards?



If the vegetation combusts, there is a risk of vegetation fire, which may increase the risk of injury to bystanders or damage to property.



What should consumers do?



Owners should contact their nearest Toyota Dealer as soon as possible.

Toyota Dealers will install modified exhaust system heat shields to parts of the vehicle’s exhaust area and enable the DPF manual regeneration customisation mode, which allows owners to conduct manual regeneration in a safe location prior to entering off-road, dry vegetation environments. In addition, a DPF information booklet will be provided to owners, which provides maintenance information to manage underbody cleanliness. These repairs will be undertaken free of charge.

