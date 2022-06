Bridgestone Adrenaline is a lower tier / performing tyre than the PS4. Conti has so many tiers I don't know where Sport Contact stands but iirc it's a lower tier than the PS4.

If I were you - either the Conti or the Pilot Sport 4.

Conti for comfort, PS4 for crazy performance.

Mind you i have a new set of Conti Max Contact 6 (i think it's the max - they have many tiers of contact) and they seem to have improved on their wear-ness over the 5. Anything starting with a 5 is poor. The ones that has the number 6 were built to last longer as the 5s were wearing so quickly.

Since its release the PS4 tops most tyre test charts for its tier and consistently tops the wet handling section which i find most important. The conti something something of the same tier sometimes tops the wet braking bit.