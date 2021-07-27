Just something to keep in mind if you use Z's sharetank and like to pre-purchase litres of fuel.

Recently ANZ automatically cancelled my credit card as their fraud team detected it had been used on a website at some stage that had later suffered a data breach, and they sent me a new card really quickly.

Before the new card arrived though, I pulled into a Z petrol station and it recognised my license plate then automatically tried to use the Fast Lane service, which must involve a quick check of my credit card. Detecting my card wasn't valid anymore, it failed and the app said "For your security, we have suspended your account" and to get in touch with Z by phone.

I did, and the person understood that the change of credit card without updating the app (I couldn't as the card hadn't arrived yet, but I should have removed the old card from the app I imagine) would trigger the account suspension, so she took my details and said they'll be in touch to sort it out.

Someone from Z contacted me and explained that they'd need my bank to verify that this card was mine (authorised by me) and the bank would need to send the information directly to Z.

The bank gave me a letter explaining that it was authorised by me, but completely understandably, they said for privacy reasons they can not send any information about me to a 3rd party.

So ANZ can't directly contact Z about me, and Z won't re-enable my account unless the bank contacts them directly, so I guess the account is lost. You can't create a new account either, unless you get a different phone number (and even then I can't say if they might block you or not).

Thankfully I didn't have any litres saved, otherwise I did I'd kick up of a fuss with them and be demanding the account be re-enabled.