Not sure why you need just a hitch receiver?

I used that company to install a tow bar on a legacy and use one of these https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/E0CATN4A4/title/advantage-4-bike-rack-7ad09c

Aren't most bike racks going to to mount on a towbar?

The other option would be something like this https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7CARN9TR/title/trio-boot-mount-3-bike-cycle-rack-w-eco-cradle

which doesn't require a towbar at all.