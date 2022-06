Just take a peek in there and make sure it isn't an silly little problem like it is unplugged.

I've replaced a couple of O2 sensors in my day. If you are handy, it is cheaper to replace them yourself than pay someone, unless it goes south and the old one gets stuck in. If they turn a little then bind up, don't undo them harder. Instead do them back up and try again - over and over. By working them back and forth you can slowly work the rust out of the threads. Many jappa's have stainless exhausts, which is great for longevity but makes it hard to drill out broken bits and retap the threads.

One O2 sensor I replaced had the wires ripped out of it, and on the other, the internal heater had failed so it took ages to get hot enough to go into closed loop mode.

Without them the engine should go into a 'safe' rich mode, but the excess fuel can work the catalytic converter harder and/or make more carbon with the associated fouling issues. You also lose a layer of insurance/assurance without it - if the engine starts running lean (clogged fuel filter, failing fuel pump, running high ethanol fuel, failing/phucked-with boost sensor/controller/waste-gate) the computer wont know and you can end up melting valves and pistons. So while everything else is working properly, yes the car continues to go fine, but once a second thing fails, all bets are off.

FYI the down stream O2 sensors are looking to see a different/more stable reading that the upstream O2 sensors. This signals that the Cat is working OK. If the Cat stops working then the ECU will see the same(ish) reading on upstream and down stream sensors and knows to throw a fault code. The downstream sensors can't be used as a backup for the upstream sensors because the whole point of the CAT is to burn the unused fuel/combustibles/emissions, so you will (should) always have less O2 to detect after the CAT than before it - that means the reading does not reflect the engine Air-fuel ratio which is the job of the upstream sensor.