I keep my phone charged between 20-80%.

I recently read you should keep your EV charged between 25-75%. That means you only have half the range you paid for!

Anyway - let's say you have an Older EV and its battery is now only 75% SOH.

QUESTION

What's the point of charging a 75% SOH battery to 75% - if you charge it to max you are really charging it to 75%.

Is there any advantage in terms of reducing further battery degradation by charging a 75% SOH battery to 75%?