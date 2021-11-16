It took 3 hours in total at my local AA Travel Shop.

There were about 20 people stood outside the shop.

What I didn't know:

1) There was already another 10 people in the shop.

2) There were 5 staff (once I gained entry) on duty, but only 2 were processing the forms and it never changed.

3) When I got closer to the entrance a staff member said it was taking about 15 minutes to process each form. If you do the maths, then it didn't take 15 minutes per form, but it is a slow process for them to process the form, give an eye test and take a picture(s).

They did (eventually) provide everyone inside with a sanitised chair, which you shuffle along every 2 metres.

My Licence expired September 2021 and I couldn't renew because of Auckland Lock-down.

I did read that they were extending renewals to November, but in hindsight, I think they need a longer extension.

So, my advice is:

1) Take something to read and/or listen to AND

2) Take a light weight foldable chair (if you are elderly).

3) Take a small umbrella. You may need it.

Thank goodness it is only every 10 years and surely, they will have a better system in the future.

AA partners with Specsavers for a free eye test (worth $50) every 2 years. If Specsavers could do a basic eye test for a smaller fee, so that you could just submit your form on-line, then there is no need to visit an AA or approved Agent.