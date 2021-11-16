Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)3 Hours to renew my Driving Licence
#290512 16-Nov-2021 14:25
It took 3 hours in total at my local AA Travel Shop.

 

There were about 20 people stood outside the shop.

 

What I didn't know:

 

1) There was already another 10 people in the shop.

 

2) There were 5 staff (once I gained entry) on duty, but only 2 were processing the forms and it never changed.

 

3) When I got closer to the entrance a staff member said it was taking about 15 minutes to process each form. If you do the maths, then it didn't take 15 minutes per form, but it is a slow process for them to process the form, give an eye test and take a picture(s).

 

They did (eventually) provide everyone inside with a sanitised chair, which you shuffle along every 2 metres.

 

My Licence expired September 2021 and I couldn't renew because of Auckland Lock-down.

 

I did read that they were extending renewals to November, but in hindsight, I think they need a longer extension.

 

So, my advice is:

 

1) Take something to read and/or listen to   AND

 

2) Take a light weight foldable chair (if you are elderly).

 

3) Take a small umbrella. You may need it.

 

Thank goodness it is only every 10 years and surely, they will have a better system in the future.

 

AA partners with Specsavers for a free eye test (worth $50) every 2 years. If Specsavers could do a basic eye test for a smaller fee, so that you could just submit your form on-line, then there is no need to visit an AA or approved Agent.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

DjShadow
3855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2813898 16-Nov-2021 14:46
Other big thing to remember is it isn't just the AA that can re-do licenses.

 

About a month ago we went to the AA in Lower Hutt to renew my wife's license and was told it'll be over an hour wait, we bailed and went to VTNZ where there was only a 5 min wait.

farcus
1273 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813904 16-Nov-2021 15:03
DjShadow:

 

Other big thing to remember is it isn't just the AA that can re-do licenses.

 

About a month ago we went to the AA in Lower Hutt to renew my wife's license and was told it'll be over an hour wait, we bailed and went to VTNZ where there was only a 5 min wait.

 

 

only some vtnz sites do driver licence renewal.

robbyp
1199 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813906 16-Nov-2021 15:09

LOL, there is a spec savers right next door to my local AA. You do also need to go into AA to digitally sign it. The whole drivers  licensing system and the eye  testing machine (which looks really old now) seems to be using pretty old technology now. It is around 20 years old and hasn't really changed.



alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813908 16-Nov-2021 15:20
farcus:

 

DjShadow:

 

Other big thing to remember is it isn't just the AA that can re-do licenses.

 

About a month ago we went to the AA in Lower Hutt to renew my wife's license and was told it'll be over an hour wait, we bailed and went to VTNZ where there was only a 5 min wait.

 

 

only some vtnz sites do driver licence renewal.

 

 

 

 

Sigh!

 

There is a VTNZ about 1km from my local AA and it looks like they do renewals. I could easily have walked it

 

I never thought of them as I get my WOF from the Kia Dealer and when I did use VTNZ, I used to get there before they opened as the queues for WOF's could get quite long.

 

 




heavenlywild
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2813923 16-Nov-2021 15:52
I did mine a few months ago before the latest lockdown. Even with just 2 customers in front of me, every licence renewal was a painfully slow process!

rugrat
2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813928 16-Nov-2021 16:06
In Christchurch, it took me around 2 hours. Might pay to take a foldable chair with me if it’s like that next time, as back was getting soar standing still so long.

 

Once inside, it seemed it was taking 15 to 20 minutes a person, so with two windows operating 10 minutes on average.

 

Took around one hour standing inside with only about 5 people in front of me.

 

I did get an  eye certificate from spec savers as failed the test at AA 10 years ago, and didn’t want to have to risk lining up twice. When went to get eye certificate my eyes were good as, so the test machine at license places is flawed.

 

AA member so test was free, but had to pay around $25 for the certificate. Specsavers doesn’t do the photo’s for drivers license? So still need to line up for that as well as signature.

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813935 16-Nov-2021 16:20
I do wonder whether Jacinda would have to queue up for 1, 2 or 3 hours to get her Drivers License renewed.




jonathan18
6207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2813968 16-Nov-2021 17:12
alisam:

 

I do wonder whether Jacinda would have to queue up for 1, 2 or 3 hours to get her Drivers License renewed.

 

 

What exact point are you making?

 

TBH, given the stress levels and workload the PM must be subject to, I'd be happy if she was given the opportunity to queue-jump!

