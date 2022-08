A quick search suggests that this is likely Lincoln Road Christchurch?

https://ccc.govt.nz/the-council/haveyoursay/show/461

Note it is tidal operation on weekdays so parking will be operating on the opposite side of the road during afternoon period.

In terms of your comments:

Yes, councils do consider feedback. That said, if the road is a significant arterial, they priory will likely remain throughput rather than retaining parking. Here is an example feedback document (incl council responses from Auckland):

https://at.govt.nz/media/1977131/mt-eden-bus-lane-and-parking-changes-feedback-report-31-may-2018.pdf

Note that they reject a bunch of the suggestions. i.e:

"Create T2/ T3 / EV lane": "We will not be changing the Mt Eden Road bus lanes into T2

or T3 lanes. Mt Eden Road is not suitable for transit lanes

because of the high volume of buses and the constrained road

capacity through Mt Eden Village"

Many of the changes are tweaking. I.e. making restrictions Monday to Saturday in a particular area, in order to appease church goers, Re-configuration of side streets to either add parking spaces, or make then available for certain visitors (i.e. loading zones / time limits.

With regards to the shared driveway, it is extremely likely that the title to your property to cover this, including a requirement that the shared area be kept clear of obstructions such as parked vehicle. You can legally enforce this, but hopefully your neighbors realize that blocking your access is an not acceptable.

With regards to Tradespeople. They generally work weekdays. This means parking will be available on at least one side of the road. If you don't have enough parking bays on your site to accommodate a trade's person van (and your vehicles, you will need to make a decision between asking the trade to park on the street (time appropriate side), or put your car their to free up a space on your land. Unlikely to be different to your current situation, other than the need to perhaps cross the road.

With regards to guest's, It is simply something that need to be worked around. Either having guests come by a non-car mode, timing their visits to avoid clearway hours, parking in a side street & walking etc.

The reality is that you don't own the street, and the council has the power to make changes to parking policy. And many cities are going the way of reducing parking on arterial roads, in favor of more traffic capacity. There is not really any way to avoid this being inconvenient for the residents of the road. At least you do have some off street parking...