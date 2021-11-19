Geektastic:

Since I bought my Can Am Spyder, I've become intimately acquainted with the poor quality of many of our road surfaces. It's something that is far more noticeable from a bike/trike than it is cocooned in a car.



I'm not simply talking of the actual materials used although there's a big difference between a nice section of hot roll macadam and a manky bit of cheap chipseal. I'm really speaking of the poor construction - undulating surfaces, bad cambers, wear grooves, holes etc.



I'm sure that this poor quality makes life more dangerous for those on bikes of all types and in more than a few cases for car drivers as well.



As we approach another holiday period where we will be graced with the daily cumulative "road toll" I wonder to myself that if our roads cause such a toll why are we not doing much about them?



A few deaths from Covid and we suspend billion dollar industries and spend billions more on health and financial responses. We get ten times as many deaths on average per year on the road than we have had from Covid since it began.



It's interesting the differing resources put into each.



