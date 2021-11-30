Geektastic: 

I see that various Iwi etc have announced that they intend to block roads and prevent people visiting certain places.
Do they - or anyone else other than the Police etc - have any legal authority to prevent citizens using public highways?
I suspect not, but given the demeanour and attitude I've observed on the news for similar in the last few months I wouldn't necessarily recommend getting out of your car and getting into a heated debate with some of the blockers.
Ergh. Where's @PeterReader when you need him. "Hmmmm. Here we go."
I imagine not, and imagine police will shut them down if needed hopefully with the same level of compromise as below.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/ldr/450441/covid-19-illegal-hapu-led-checkpoint-shut-down-police-establish-static-checkpoints
With the amount of disinformation around, anti-vaxxers, etc, etc I can understand why they may feel they need to. And good luck to you if you do come across one and want to force the issue...
This article would suggest it has become legal:
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2111/S00204/new-iwi-roadblock-law-deliberate-legislative-separatism.htm
But I don't know how much you can trust that specific source - I have no prior experience with them
Is it true that legislation has been enacted that allows Iwi to set up roadblocks?
Answer: Yes. Under the supervision of a constable.
https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0068/latest/whole.html#LMS552333
The key missing in the post above is in 3 (a) "For the purpose of enforcing or monitoring compliance with a COVID-19 order that restricts movement "
There are no such covid-19 orders in place (once the AUckland Border is removed in a few weeks). So it seems they won't be able to legally do it?
There's some local authority to close areas and what not, local constable being with them also mixes things up. As with most things the answer is "it depends", would really come down to where and when
Also the Auckland boarder will need be up until Jan 17th, the conditions around crossing it change in a few weeks but it's there until after new year
You legally have to have a vaccine or proof of a test to travel right? So they can stop all traffic and check every single person in every single vehicle if they'll stump up the resources to do it. I imagine the tailbacks will be horrendous, but they won't care and TBH I can see their point.
Legally the Auckland border continues to exist until at least mid Jan,
What is happening is they are expanding the rules on who may go through the border .. Currently you need MBIE or MOH permission, after Dec 15 you wil be able to pass through with a Vax pass or neg test
Now what happens in reality is that the southern checkpoints may vanish, but the police have already said that their will still be something going north ( but its unclear what it will be)
Sorry but that sounds very simplistic and unrealistic. Surely there will be a physical barrier placed across the road, manned by some large and intimidating people.
What then?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.