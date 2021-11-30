Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Road Blocks Summer 21/22: legal?
Geektastic

16646 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290727 30-Nov-2021 15:17
Send private message

I see that various Iwi etc have announced that they intend to block roads and prevent people visiting certain places.

Do they - or anyone else other than the Police etc - have any legal authority to prevent citizens using public highways?





View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
mudguard
1399 posts

Uber Geek


  #2821771 30-Nov-2021 15:26
Send private message

I have to go north of Auckland for work on the fifteenth for a few days.. So I hope not.

floydbloke
2785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2821772 30-Nov-2021 15:29
Send private message

...

Do they - or anyone else other than the Police etc - have any legal authority to prevent citizens using public highways?

 

 

 

I suspect not, but given the demeanour and attitude I've observed on the news for similar in the last few months I wouldn't necessarily recommend getting out of your car and getting into a heated debate with some of the blockers.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

gzt

gzt
13469 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2821773 30-Nov-2021 15:29
Send private message

Geektastic: I see that various Iwi etc have announced that they intend to block roads and prevent people visiting certain places.

There are many cases where beach access and the like crosses privately held iwi Maori land. Ie; private land private road no different to any other private land. As I recall one widely discussed is in exactly that situation.



sidefx
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2821777 30-Nov-2021 15:34
Send private message

Ergh. Where's @PeterReader when you need him.  "Hmmmm. Here we go."

 

 

 

I imagine not, and imagine police will shut them down if needed hopefully with the same level of compromise as below. 

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/ldr/450441/covid-19-illegal-hapu-led-checkpoint-shut-down-police-establish-static-checkpoints

With the amount of disinformation around, anti-vaxxers, etc, etc I can understand why they may feel they need to. And good luck to you if you do come across one and want to force the issue...  




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Handsomedan
4618 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2821787 30-Nov-2021 15:48
Send private message

This article would suggest it has become legal: 

 

 

 

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2111/S00204/new-iwi-roadblock-law-deliberate-legislative-separatism.htm

 

 

 

But I don't know how much you can trust that specific source - I have no prior experience with them




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

evnafets
365 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2821810 30-Nov-2021 16:15
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

This article would suggest it has become legal: 

 

 

 

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2111/S00204/new-iwi-roadblock-law-deliberate-legislative-separatism.htm

 

 

 

But I don't know how much you can trust that specific source - I have no prior experience with them

 

 

Is it true that legislation has been enacted that allows Iwi to set up roadblocks? 

Answer:  Yes.  Under the supervision of a constable.
 https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0068/latest/whole.html#LMS552333

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
2455 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2821816 30-Nov-2021 16:28
Send private message

The key missing in the post above is in 3 (a) "For the purpose of enforcing or monitoring compliance with a COVID-19 order that restricts movement "

 

There are no such covid-19 orders in place (once the AUckland Border is removed in a few weeks). So it seems they won't be able to legally do it?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



Beccara
1436 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2821822 30-Nov-2021 16:44
Send private message

There's some local authority to close areas and what not, local constable being with them also mixes things up. As with most things the answer is "it depends", would really come down to where and when




Most problems are the result of previous solutions...

All comment's I make are my own personal opinion and do not in any way, shape or form reflect the views of current or former employers unless specifically stated 

Beccara
1436 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2821824 30-Nov-2021 16:45
Send private message

Also the Auckland boarder will need be up until Jan 17th, the conditions around crossing it change in a few weeks but it's there until after new year




Most problems are the result of previous solutions...

All comment's I make are my own personal opinion and do not in any way, shape or form reflect the views of current or former employers unless specifically stated 

CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2821825 30-Nov-2021 16:47
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

The key missing in the post above is in 3 (a) "For the purpose of enforcing or monitoring compliance with a COVID-19 order that restricts movement "

 

There are no such covid-19 orders in place (once the AUckland Border is removed in a few weeks). So it seems they won't be able to legally do it?

 

 

You legally have to have a vaccine or proof of a test to travel right? So they can stop all traffic and check every single person in every single vehicle if they'll stump up the resources to do it. I imagine the tailbacks will be horrendous, but they won't care and TBH I can see their point. 




Professional Forum Lurker

Geektastic

16646 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821831 30-Nov-2021 16:55
Send private message

Wairarapa is a bit behind on the vaccination front. Maybe we should put a roadblock on SH2.





Geektastic

16646 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821834 30-Nov-2021 16:59
Send private message

evnafets:

Handsomedan:


This article would suggest it has become legal: 


 


https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2111/S00204/new-iwi-roadblock-law-deliberate-legislative-separatism.htm


 


But I don't know how much you can trust that specific source - I have no prior experience with them



Is it true that legislation has been enacted that allows Iwi to set up roadblocks? 

Answer:  Yes.  Under the supervision of a constable.
 https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2021/0068/latest/whole.html#LMS552333


 


 



It's very clear that a Constable must be supervising, so presumably you can simply refuse to stop if no police are present and report an attempted hijack.

This could turn out to be very bad law - and very divisive.





wellygary
6597 posts

Uber Geek


  #2821889 30-Nov-2021 17:11
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

There are no such covid-19 orders in place (once the AUckland Border is removed in a few weeks). So it seems they won't be able to legally do it?

 

 

Legally the Auckland border continues to exist until at least mid Jan,

 

What is happening is they are expanding the rules on who may go through the border .. Currently you need MBIE or MOH permission, after Dec 15 you wil be able to pass through with a Vax pass or neg test 

 

Now what happens in reality is that the southern checkpoints may vanish, but the police have already said that their will still be something going north ( but its unclear what it will be) 

gzt

gzt
13469 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2821901 30-Nov-2021 17:39
Send private message

Handsomedan: This article would suggest it has become legal

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2111/S00204/new-iwi-roadblock-law-deliberate-legislative-separatism.htm

But I don't know how much you can trust that specific source - I have no prior experience with them

Scoop is a reliable source for press releases. In this case it's a New Zealand First press release. That doesn't really refer to much more than the thoughts of Winston Peters.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2821925 30-Nov-2021 18:51
Send private message

Geektastic: 

 

It's very clear that a Constable must be supervising, so presumably you can simply refuse to stop if no police are present and report an attempted hijack.

 

Sorry but that sounds very simplistic and unrealistic. Surely there will be a physical barrier placed across the road, manned by some large and intimidating people.

 

What then?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 