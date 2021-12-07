Hey All,

I'm looking at getting a second car. Budget in case it matters is around 25k tops. Have been looking at trade me listings and got my eye on a couple of options. I've read a few other earlier posts here on GZ, including this one, but this was in relation to new cars..

I've heard that stock has been severely restricted due to Covid, so dealers aren't willing to negotiate on the listed price at all, however I would like to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a used car if this has been your experience at all..

in the current environment, is it worthwhile looking at cars slightly above my budget in the hope that I can haggle the dealer down? Or would I just be wasting everyone's time?

TIA