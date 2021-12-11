Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Commuter e-bike recommendations
jonathan18

6005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#291883 11-Dec-2021 12:49
Send private message

I'm looking at getting an e-bike primarily for commuting, but will also use it for riding around the region. Key to me is one providing assistance at a decent speed, comfort, relatively upright riding position, a rear rack that will take a pack strapped on,  built-in lights. My preference is towards a mid-drive motor rather than hub. 

 

At the moment, the Trek Allant+ 7S is top of my list given it ticks all the right boxes; Evo will have stock coming in six weeks, and the discount through my union takes 12.5% off list price.  

 

Are there any other particular models that people would recommend I check out? While I'd rather buy from a firm with a local presence (for the purposes of servicing etc - I'm in PN), I could look to models sold by Wgtn stores, which seems to open up the options (eg Moustache...).

 

Other models I'd been looking at are the Giant Fastroad E+ EX Pro or Explore E+ (though I've been told by a few the Bosch gear on the Treks is better than the Yamaha on Giants), or the Trek Allant+ 8S (but no proper rack and no front shocks).  

 

Any advice appreciated.

Benoire
2406 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2830374 11-Dec-2021 13:08
Send private message

I was, until Auckland entered in to the most recent L4 lockdown, commuting 40km a day on my Smartmotion Pacer.  Its a rear hub ebike with standard gear.  My experience was that rear / front hubs are not that great and lack the smooth precision of the mid-drive as well as the riding experience, so your right to look towards a middrive - that is what I will do, saying that I've covered ~25K km in the past 3 or so years so it has served me well.

 

I was looking at the Fastroad as well but the lack of front shocks puts me off as my experience of riding in Auckland has led to issues with spokes due to the weight of my ebike.  My preference is the Alliant+ 7s due to the shocks and the Bosch motor, they're fast and efficient.

 

I don't think you'll go far wrong with either of those and anything cheaper/less specced will not have the same performance or range or comfort plus the tech on them is better.

jonathan18

6005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830393 11-Dec-2021 13:55
Send private message

Thanks, good to hear I may be heading in the right direction. Yep, the Bosch motor put the Treks ahead of the Giants for me, and the shocks and rear rack put the 7S ahead of the 8S, despite it having not such good gear. I’m going to have a ride of an 8S this weekend (no 7Ss available) to see whether I like the feel, as the frames are the same I believe.

 

Interested to know where there are other brands that are must-views at the same price point?

floydbloke
2796 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2830413 11-Dec-2021 14:36
Send private message

I have the Trek Verve+ 2.  I'm happy with it.  I like to ride upright too.  I'm 190cm tall so finding one to fit was a bit of a mission.  This one, in XL, fits the bill.  The handlebar stem goes up quite high and the angly-crossy bit is also adjustable.  The one thing it doesn't have unfortunately is front suspension, although the forks are steel which do dampen things a bit.  When I go off-seal, on suburban style tracks, I do notice the bumps.

 

(Edit: photos were taken one the day I first brought it home, sadly it doesn't quite look as shiny and flawless now.)

 

 




Benoire
2406 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2830414 11-Dec-2021 14:39
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

I have the Trek Verve+ 2. 

 

 

What's the max speed you can reach if you push it hard?  I can up to ~45km/h on my mine with a rear hub and I understand that middrives often can't reach that high unless they're designed to go fast, e.g. the fastroad or Alliant+ 7&8s

kiwigander
221 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2830532 12-Dec-2021 06:40
Send private message

Up to a few months ago I had spent 3 years commuting on a Cannondale Neo (hybrid/cross style, upright posture, tyres neither fat nor skinny) and would recommend it highly.  I believe they've gone over to Bosch for their drive systems now; mine had a Shimano mid-drive which was smooth and never gave any trouble.  I wouldn't recommend anything with a hub drive or with the battery up on the rear rack. 

 

The Neo has a Topeak rear rack that accommodates a slide-and-lock-in tank/saddle bag unit--very convenient and secure.

 

You may be disappointed with any built-in head and tail lamp (especially the former, and especially if you're riding at higher speeds).  The headlamps tend to be mounted too low and, at least on the Neo, neither light could be made to flash.  I suggest you'll end up investing in a handlebar-mounted headlamp or two, plus one or two additional tail flashers.

floydbloke
2796 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2830536 12-Dec-2021 08:31
Send private message

Benoire:

 

floydbloke:

 

I have the Trek Verve+ 2. 

 

 

What's the max speed you can reach if you push it hard?  I can up to ~45km/h on my mine with a rear hub and I understand that middrives often can't reach that high unless they're designed to go fast, e.g. the fastroad or Alliant+ 7&8s

 

 

@Benoire  I believe the 'assist' is limited to 32km/h, I though there were some legal restrictions associated with this but haven't really looked into it.  I'm happy enough with that.  Every now and then I'll have a bit of fun going down a hill, 48km/h is the fastest I've gone.




FineWine
2322 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830538 12-Dec-2021 08:38
Send private message

jonherries
1229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830542 12-Dec-2021 08:46
Send private message

jonathan18:

I'm looking at getting an e-bike primarily for commuting, but will also use it for riding around the region. Key to me is one providing assistance at a decent speed, comfort, relatively upright riding position, a rear rack that will take a pack strapped on,  built-in lights. My preference is towards a mid-drive motor rather than hub. 


At the moment, the Trek Allant+ 7S is top of my list given it ticks all the right boxes; Evo will have stock coming in six weeks, and the discount through my union takes 12.5% off list price.  


Are there any other particular models that people would recommend I check out? While I'd rather buy from a firm with a local presence (for the purposes of servicing etc - I'm in PN), I could look to models sold by Wgtn stores, which seems to open up the options (eg Moustache...).


Other models I'd been looking at are the Giant Fastroad E+ EX Pro or Explore E+ (though I've been told by a few the Bosch gear on the Treks is better than the Yamaha on Giants), or the Trek Allant+ 8S (but no proper rack and no front shocks).  


Any advice appreciated.



Trek is also sold by Burkes in Kilbirnie so that is an option.

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2830552 12-Dec-2021 09:53
Send private message

8S is $500 cheaper and comes with bigger battery and brighter lights.

 

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/318210/2021-trek-allant-8s-nz-electric-bike-metallic-gunmetal

 

 




logo
565 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2830568 12-Dec-2021 10:29
Send private message

Well out of my price range - I can't justify spending that much on a bike when my longest commute is 8-10km.

 

Anyone tried the front wheel replacements?

 

eg.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/sports/cycling/electric-bikes/listing/3377449344?bof=S8W8SWKO

 

 

 

It appeals to me because:

 

a) the price is in my range

 

b) I can switch out the front wheel back to my normal wheel if I want to do some offroad riding

 

c) I can choose which bike I put the wheel on. Most e-bikes under $2k seem to have really crappy bike componetry. I'd rather than the choice of spending $1-$1.5k on a mountain bike and this front wheel kit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benoire
2406 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2830574 12-Dec-2021 10:43
Send private message

8-10km is non-ebike range or low power front hub range for a wee bit of asssistance up hills.  Be careful of the amount of torque that front/rear hubs provide as they can overwhelm the spoke supports... I've lost so many spokes due to this effect, generally made worse with no suspension and poor surfaces but otherwise a custom front wheel should be fine for low speed wafting around.. also you're like to get torque front wheel oversteer due to the effect of torque spin creating a centrifual force that pushes the wheel outwards from direction of turn... my rear hub suffers from this and pushes the back of my bike out leading to wider turns that you would expect; not sure what the wattage is of this unit but mine is 300w RMS.

jonathan18

6005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830629 12-Dec-2021 11:22
Send private message

billgates:

 

8S is $500 cheaper and comes with bigger battery and brighter lights.

 

 

 

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/318210/2021-trek-allant-8s-nz-electric-bike-metallic-gunmetal

 

 

 

 

 



If you go back to my original post you’ll note that:
1. I already have access to a discount on e-bikes sold by Evo, which brings the 8S to a price cheaper than that in this link (see https://www.evocycles.co.nz/initiative2022), but still a bit more than the 7S.

2. I rate the 7S as more suitable for my needs due to the proper rear rack and inclusion of front shocks.

Also unsure about which bikes you’re comparing re battery capacity? Both the 7S and 8S have the same motor and battery (500wh, which is smaller than that in the Giants); yep, better lights, better other gear (Diore vs Alivio) [edit - and a more advanced Bosch controller], but fixed front forks and minimalist rear rack. Depends on what’s more important for the rider…

https://www.trekbikes.com/nz/en_NZ/bikes/hybrid-bikes/electric-hybrid-bikes/allant/allant-8s/p/30199/

 

https://www.trekbikes.com/nz/en_NZ/bikes/hybrid-bikes/electric-hybrid-bikes/allant/allant-7s/p/30922/?colorCode=bluedark

 

 

Geektastic
16666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830642 12-Dec-2021 11:57
Send private message

I have a Specialized Turbo Vado.

It's excellent with lots of assistance and mine is 4 years old. The newer ones are even better I should imagine in terms of battery performance etc.





rp1790
596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2831274 13-Dec-2021 11:05
Send private message

I've recently purchased one of these which rates highly on consumer reports.  has a 672wh battery and really good power.  Seating position for me is awesome once you adjust the handelbars.  Relatively inexpensive compared to some.

 

https://ebikesandmobility.co.nz/product/wattwheels-bighorn-2020-model/

Create new topic





