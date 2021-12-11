jonathan18:

I'm looking at getting an e-bike primarily for commuting, but will also use it for riding around the region. Key to me is one providing assistance at a decent speed, comfort, relatively upright riding position, a rear rack that will take a pack strapped on, built-in lights. My preference is towards a mid-drive motor rather than hub.

At the moment, the Trek Allant+ 7S is top of my list given it ticks all the right boxes; Evo will have stock coming in six weeks, and the discount through my union takes 12.5% off list price.

Are there any other particular models that people would recommend I check out? While I'd rather buy from a firm with a local presence (for the purposes of servicing etc - I'm in PN), I could look to models sold by Wgtn stores, which seems to open up the options (eg Moustache...).

Other models I'd been looking at are the Giant Fastroad E+ EX Pro or Explore E+ (though I've been told by a few the Bosch gear on the Treks is better than the Yamaha on Giants), or the Trek Allant+ 8S (but no proper rack and no front shocks).

Any advice appreciated.