My nominee for a dogfight, ugliest new car / van wins.
2021 Toyota Vellfire van
That Vellfire may be ugly, but it's an amazing vehicle on the inside.
600 Captain's chairs, every conceivable doodad and an amazing array of whatsits. Pretty impressive, if a van is your thing.
Personally, I'd rather have one of these:
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
kingdragonfly: Lots of money doesn't mean lots of taste. Exhibit "A": the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a very spec sensitive vehicle. Agreed, in that spec in the video, it doesn't suit it.
But I see your Cullinan, and raise you a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. That grill, those wheels...ugh.
MikeB4: A very subjective subject. For me most of the Telsa range but in particular the Model Y with its stupid rear doors.
You are correct. I was never good with letters. The Y is still ugly, to my odd eye it looks like an upturned sugar scoop
I can't get the 'old Ford Mondeo' vibe out of my head when I look at the M3.
It's easy to pick on it for lazy, neither-here-nor-there styling but most interesting cars from the 1990s were decommissioned altogether or replaced with bubble-hatches.
I often wonder what would happen if Ford dropped the RS Cosworth today or Toyota suddenly announced the 6th Gen Celica. They might as well be spaceships compared to modern car designs.
The Polestar 2 towards the rear!!!!
The little things make the biggest difference.
Not a particular car but a stupid feature. Fake exhaust pipes and even on EVs. Stupid idea, just stop it designers.
insane:
That's the model X. The Y has normal doors and a Pano roof. But yeah, so gimmicky, just like the yoke on the plaid.
It's gimmicky, or just trying to use a classic look? Mercedes made gull-wings doors famous - and it's beautiful on that car
I wouldn't be able to open the doors in our garage, they would hit the rafters.
Does that mean we're wrong about Lambo doors on Civics?
I am pretty sure if you bought one of these you would have planned to rebuild the garage anyway...
