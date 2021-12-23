Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Ugliest new cars / vans
kingdragonfly

6995 posts

Uber Geek


#293039 23-Dec-2021 14:27
Send private message

My nominee for a dogfight, ugliest new car / van wins.

2021 Toyota Vellfire van

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
kingdragonfly

6995 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837403 23-Dec-2021 14:42
Send private message

Lots of money doesn't mean lots of taste. Exhibit "A": the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Handsomedan
4671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837405 23-Dec-2021 14:51
Send private message

That Vellfire may be ugly, but it's an amazing vehicle on the inside. 

 

600 Captain's chairs, every conceivable doodad and an amazing array of whatsits. Pretty impressive, if a van is your thing. 

 

Personally, I'd rather have one of these: 

 

Custom X By Carlex Is A Tuned Ford Transit Custom With An Attitude | Carscoops 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

WyleECoyoteNZ
961 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837429 23-Dec-2021 16:47
Send private message

kingdragonfly: Lots of money doesn't mean lots of taste. Exhibit "A": the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

 

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a very spec sensitive vehicle. Agreed, in that spec in the video, it doesn't suit it.

 

But I see your Cullinan, and raise you a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. That grill, those wheels...ugh.

 

 

 



MikeB4
17059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837487 23-Dec-2021 17:50
Send private message

A very subjective subject. For me most of the Telsa range but in particular the Model Y with its stupid rear doors.

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2837544 23-Dec-2021 22:01
Send private message

MikeB4: A very subjective subject. For me most of the Telsa range but in particular the Model Y with its stupid rear doors.



That's the model X. The Y has normal doors and a Pano roof. But yeah, so gimmicky, just like the yoke on the plaid.

MikeB4
17059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837546 23-Dec-2021 22:08
Send private message

You are correct. I was never good with letters. The Y is still ugly, to my odd eye it looks like an upturned sugar scoop

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2837549 23-Dec-2021 22:19
Send private message

Someone I know bought a model 3. Same bland looks and crazy panel gaps etc, but the interior was as good as any european car, and it drove really nicely.

I also think that white makes them look worse for some reason.



GV27
4200 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837571 24-Dec-2021 07:00
Send private message

I can't get the 'old Ford Mondeo' vibe out of my head when I look at the M3. 

 

It's easy to pick on it for lazy, neither-here-nor-there styling but most interesting cars from the 1990s were decommissioned altogether or replaced with bubble-hatches. 

 

I often wonder what would happen if Ford dropped the RS Cosworth today or Toyota suddenly announced the 6th Gen Celica. They might as well be spaceships compared to modern car designs. 

Shindig
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837572 24-Dec-2021 07:10
Send private message

The Polestar 2 towards the rear!!!!




The little things make the biggest difference.

MikeB4
17059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837574 24-Dec-2021 07:31
Send private message

Not a particular car but a stupid feature. Fake exhaust pipes and even on EVs. Stupid idea, just stop it designers.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837576 24-Dec-2021 07:33
Send private message

insane:

 

MikeB4: A very subjective subject. For me most of the Telsa range but in particular the Model Y with its stupid rear doors.



That's the model X. The Y has normal doors and a Pano roof. But yeah, so gimmicky, just like the yoke on the plaid.

 

 

It's gimmicky, or just trying to use a classic look? Mercedes made gull-wings doors famous - and it's beautiful on that car

 

The 7 most beautiful cars with gull-wing doors

 

 300 SL Gullwing - Classics - cars - BRABUS

 

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG - Wikipedia




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

MikeB4
17059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837577 24-Dec-2021 07:39
Send private message

I wouldn't be able to open the doors in our garage, they would hit the rafters. 

GV27
4200 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837588 24-Dec-2021 08:24
Send private message

Does that mean we're wrong about Lambo doors on Civics? 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837595 24-Dec-2021 08:51
Send private message

@MikeB4:

 

I wouldn't be able to open the doors in our garage, they would hit the rafters. 

 

 

I am pretty sure if you bought one of these you would have planned to rebuild the garage anyway...




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

MikeB4
17059 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2837596 24-Dec-2021 08:55
Send private message

freitasm:

@MikeB4:


I wouldn't be able to open the doors in our garage, they would hit the rafters. 



I am pretty sure if you bought one of these you would have planned to rebuild the garage anyway...



I am going to pass your idea onto my wife😁

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 