kinginvercargill

So the other day when I went to use my trusty old 12v Air Compressor to pump up some bike Tyres, it ended up crapping out and dying on me (have checked the fuses and isn't blown so looks like it is dead).

Has anyone got any recommendations/suggestions of a particular model or band to look for? I am only looking at ones that can be plugged into a 12v Plug/Cigarette Lighter (not one with battery clamps) as it is too much hassle to access the battery connections on my vehicle. Needs to be able to pump up Car Tyres too as it is stored in my car with my breakdown/worst-case-scenario gear.

Also was looking at these digital ones which allow you to set the Tyre Pressure and it will pump up to the required PSI however not sure where to start to be honest :)