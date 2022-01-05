Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)12v Air Compressors/Tyre Inflators
kinginvercargill

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293196 5-Jan-2022 12:48
Send private message

So the other day when I went to use my trusty old 12v Air Compressor to pump up some bike Tyres, it ended up crapping out and dying on me (have checked the fuses and isn't blown so looks like it is dead).

 

Has anyone got any recommendations/suggestions of a particular model or band to look for? I am only looking at ones that can be plugged into a 12v Plug/Cigarette Lighter (not one with battery clamps) as it is too much hassle to access the battery connections on my vehicle. Needs to be able to pump up Car Tyres too as it is stored in my car with my breakdown/worst-case-scenario gear.

 

Also was looking at these digital ones which allow you to set the Tyre Pressure and it will pump up to the required PSI however not sure where to start to be honest :)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
BuzzLightyear
377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2843658 5-Jan-2022 12:57
Send private message

I’ve found the SCA branded ones pretty good. I have two and use them all the time. I tried a couple of low cost digital ones and they were flaky. They didn’t last long or have enough power for my bigger cars.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 