I just purchased a 2nd hand Toyota Fielder and it has quite a few big stone chips over the bonnet down to the metal and paint damage on the right front guard, so the bonnet and guard will both need new paint jobs. The paint is the original factory black, any recommendations for any places in Dunedin that offer good value? Or if you know someone who does backyard jobs I'd be down for that if it'll save me a bit of dosh.

I've never had any parts of a vehicle painted before, what kind of prices should I be expecting to get quoted to strip back and paint a bonnet and front guard?

Cheers all