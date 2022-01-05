Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Car Painters Dunedin Recommendations
freqeteq

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#293204 5-Jan-2022 23:01
I just purchased a 2nd hand Toyota Fielder and it has quite a few big stone chips over the bonnet down to the metal and paint damage on the right front guard, so the bonnet and guard will both need new paint jobs. The paint is the original factory black, any recommendations for any places in Dunedin that offer good value? Or if you know someone who does backyard jobs I'd be down for that if it'll save me a bit of dosh.

 

 

 

I've never had any parts of a vehicle painted before, what kind of prices should I be expecting to get quoted to strip back and paint a bonnet and front guard?

 

 

 

Cheers all

JeremyNzl
345 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2844111 6-Jan-2022 10:00
Harrow Motor body works, do amazing work had them fix my Audi door, 4.7* on google reviews 

 

 

 

26 Wilkie Rd, Kensington, Dunedin

 

 

 

 

 

