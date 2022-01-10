I did this in 2010/11 with my 2006 Ford Focus. (clean the car alot, especially if it has been off road to prevent dirty on the underside failing MAF)

I used the AA in chch as my agent so Lyttleton was the point of entry. Shipping was 1500 pounds.

I contacted the AA then gave them the VIN number from which they could lookup where it was made and double checked it made the required safety etc.

Left the car with an agent in London and next thing I heard was from the AA in chch who had picked up the car, examined it WOF reg etc.

They mentioned some under the body corrosion.

Then I turned up at the AA, paid the gst as I had owned it for less than one year, plus warrant etc and drove it home.

If doing something similar again I would look at trying to buy the car in uk VAT exempt which then you could do if you knew you would be exporting the car from the UK within a year of buying it. When it arrived in nz we paid the uk price plus shipping and GST on this, so we ended up paying GST on uk VAT from memory.

This was in 2011 when it arrived in nz so some details may have changed but in the end the whole experience via AA was seamless and anticlimactic.

If I was in the uk now, I would look at buying an EV because the second hand market in the UK is huge with lots of ex lease EVs and many different models available and our market is very very small and prices reflect that. Probably 60 Kw leaf as I have had a uk 24kw. The really new evs such as hyundai / kia probably havent gone through the lease cycle yet so realisticlly might be hard to source and I think trying to import a tesla wouldnt be worth the hassle.