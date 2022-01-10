Hi,
A family member in the UK is wanting to buy a car there, but is also considering a move back to NZ and bringing said car with them.
They would prefer to buy a car that later should sell easily in NZ at a later date.
I've mentioned that petrol vs diesel is probably not a factor.
That it should be a model that is readily available in NZ re servicing and parts.
Should have mph and kph on the speedo.
Miles and kilometres on the odometer, is that even a thing?
I've never been in a modern European car sold as new in NZ so I'm not sure what info their dash boards can display.
Importation issues aside, what should they avoid when looking at a car?