Hi, I have decided to join the ranks of Wellington commuters and leave my car at home (until it rains no doubt).
At lot of the scooter recommendations and opinions I have viewed in the forums are a bit aged, so thought a few of you might indulge my request for a brand spanking new 2022 opinion.
I may be asking a lot, but at the bare minimum I think I need:
- around 250w-300w motor
- disc brakes
- pneumatic tyres
- can fold down
and I am hoping to get it all for < $1K
The intent is to get me to and from the train stations at both ends of my commute. This is probably a maximum of 5km total scootering each day.
Any ideas ? (Even if it is "go talk to this store")
Thanks in advance