Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Electric Scooter < $1K - Recommendations
#293395 18-Jan-2022 12:59
Hi, I have decided to join the ranks of Wellington commuters and leave my car at home (until it rains no doubt). 

 

At lot of the scooter recommendations and opinions I have viewed in the forums are a bit aged, so thought a few of you might indulge my request for a brand spanking new 2022 opinion.

 

I may be asking a lot, but at the bare minimum I think I need:

 

  • around 250w-300w motor
  • disc brakes
  • pneumatic tyres
  • can fold down

and I am hoping to get it all for < $1K 

 

 

 

The intent is to get me to and from the train stations at both ends of my commute. This is probably a maximum of 5km total scootering each day.

 

Any ideas ? (Even if it is "go talk to this store")

 

Thanks in advance

  #2852810 18-Jan-2022 13:12
Out of the 5KM commute each day, how much will be on dedicated cycle/walkway where you will be riding vs on cycle lane that is shared by cars as well? Asking because electric scooters tyres are small and hence the brakes. A fall from one of these at 30 or 40km/h due to a pothole or small obstruction that your tyre may go over will be bad. I would recommend a full-face helmet and wrist guards at the minimum. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2853046 18-Jan-2022 18:40
billgates:

Out of the 5KM commute each day, how much will be on dedicated cycle/walkway where you will be riding vs on cycle lane that is shared by cars as well? Asking because electric scooters tyres are small and hence the brakes. A fall from one of these at 30 or 40km/h due to a pothole or small obstruction that your tyre may go over will be bad. I would recommend a full-face helmet and wrist guards at the minimum. 

 

 

In Wellington CBD an e-scooter is eminently viable on both the streets and footpaths. I regularly use Beam or Flamingo scooters for the 'last mile' - and generally without any form of PPE. You just need to be considerate of your tyre size and braking capacity when you choose your route. And they're speed limited to 25km/h (I do wish for 30km/h sometimes).

 

 

Watching this thread with interest, however, my chief blocker for doing exactly the same thing is the steep hill I live on... I'd have to walk a chunk of the trip home regardless.




  #2853065 18-Jan-2022 19:55
BlakJak: Watching this thread with interest, however, my chief blocker for doing exactly the same thing is the steep hill I live on... I'd have to walk a chunk of the trip home regardless.


This is exactly the reason why I’m looking at something of that power and with disc brakes. I too live on a steep hill and a permanent injury prevents me from walking up it, soi just drive everywhere. The cost of parking in town is becoming prohibitive but there’s no bus route to where I live so I would have to park and ride to the nearest train station if I don’t find a suitable scooter capable of handling the hills (and my driveway to be honest). There’s an argument for using a bus from the train station in town up to where I work, but would really like to give this approach a go.

So far the one that appeals to me the most (given my < $1K constraint) is this:



https://www.mi-store.co.nz/product/FBC4025GL/Mi-M365-PRO-2-Electric-Scooter



  #2853091 18-Jan-2022 22:13
We’ve just bought a M365 Pro 2 for my wife, she loves it. She has a ~5km commute each way, very hilly (West Auckland) and it copes easily. She is however only 50kg, it struggles with my 75kg up some of the steeper hills. If you’re any heavier than that then I’m afraid you’ll have to up your budget for something more powerful.

  #2853094 18-Jan-2022 22:16
I drive to a train station a couple of km's from me - not the closest one, but the one that has free parking - and use the train to get into the city, unless i've got a car-load (sometimes some combination of wife + kids accompanies me) or somewhere else to go after work (typically once a week). So driving to your local train station for the home part of your commute knocks half of it out.

 

You could use the rent-a-scooter solution for the other half, at least to ensure you're comfortable with a suitable route for that side.

 

 

I think my street is steeper than 20 degrees which remains a barrier for me seeing this as the perfect end-to-end.

 

 

https://www.ftnmotion.com/the-streetdog was on the news tonight. It's making me consider alternatives...




  #2853097 18-Jan-2022 23:27
dmartora: 

 


This is exactly the reason why I’m looking at something of that power and with disc brakes. I too live on a steep hill and a permanent injury prevents me from walking up it, soi just drive everywhere. The cost of parking in town is becoming prohibitive but there’s no bus route to where I live so I would have to park and ride to the nearest train station if I don’t find a suitable scooter capable of handling the hills (and my driveway to be honest). There’s an argument for using a bus from the train station in town up to where I work, but would really like to give this approach a go.

So far the one that appeals to me the most (given my < $1K constraint) is this:



https://www.mi-store.co.nz/product/FBC4025GL/Mi-M365-PRO-2-Electric-Scooter

 

If you are in a city with rental scooters, jump on one of them, and see how it tackles the hill you live on.

 

They all will be 250 - 300W. I'm 90kg, and with the old style lime scooters, a lot of kicking was needed to help the scooter along.

 

 

 

But you are in a tough stop with regards to power. 300W is the limit for the scooter to be legal in public. And likely the limit for your $1k budget anyway. More powerful scooters (and other illegal in public electric devices like skateboards, Segways etc) seem widely tolerated though.

  #2853177 19-Jan-2022 08:49
I have a Xiaomi M365 Pro and I have "tuned" it to give me more torque and top speed. 

 

I weigh over 90kg and it doesn't do too bad on steep(ish) gradients, but there's not many scooters under $1k that will lug you up a steep hill without you needing to assist them. 

 

The more powerful ones are inevitably more expensive and are the types that are generally capable of far exceeding the legal speed limit. 

 

For what it's worth, I do a 4km (2km at each end) commute in each direction (also using a bus in the middle) and it's a great way to get to and from work...unless there's rain. Then it's rubbish.  




  #2853211 19-Jan-2022 10:05
Thanks everyone for responding so far. Please keep the opinions and recommendations coming as I am going to try and buy one in the first week of Feb, just probably need to feel a little more comfortable that whatever I buy will meet my need.

 

I recognise my $1K limit might be too much of a constraint for the hills and driveway, or at least might be whilst I am carrying way too much weight - perhaps I can also use it as motivation to lose weight. (Nothing wrong with lying to myself. I regulary believe that whatever latest purchase that I have become hell bent on buying will be indispensible to me... however, my garage, loft and understairs cupboard will attest to the contrary.)

 

Nevertheless, I am interested in this:

 

Handsomedan: ...I have a Xiaomi M365 Pro and I have "tuned" it to give me more torque and top speed. 

 

and how one delimits/derestricts an escooter... I assume it is all software controlled, so is this like jailbreaking one? 

  #2853992 20-Jan-2022 12:04
dmartora:

 

Handsomedan: ...I have a Xiaomi M365 Pro and I have "tuned" it to give me more torque and top speed. 

 

and how one delimits/derestricts an escooter... I assume it is all software controlled, so is this like jailbreaking one? 

 

 

Effectively - it's a way of changing a bunch of parameters on the FW to allow higher speed/torque etc. 

 

It can have unintended consequences, such as reduced range, increased heat, shorter battery life etc, so you need to make sure you use a trusted algorithm or a FW spcialist, like some of the UK-based people on FB that provide their tried/tested FW upgrades. 




  #2854303 20-Jan-2022 17:05
Anyone got any advice about these:

https://m.bestdeals.co.nz/online-auswheel-500w-electric-scooter-folding-deep-cycle-scooter-36v-off-road-turbo-with-led-33629.html

  #2854311 20-Jan-2022 17:32
How do they do that for $1100?! There'll be a number of compromises I imagine to get the price that low, eg is that going to be powerful enough?

One thing to be mindful of such scooters with suspension etc is that they are not only bulky but also heavy - not usually suitable for taking on public transport, for example. I have a Zero 10 and, while I could easily carry my previous Mi up the stairs, this isn't an option for the Zero.

I have a feeling you'll be able to get no more then two of the following three in a single product - low weight/compact; powerful; cheap. Brands like Inokim can be relatively compact and decently powerful but are not cheap...

  #2854317 20-Jan-2022 17:44
jonathan18: How do they do that for $1100?!

 

 

 

I know, right? That's my concern. 

 

The thing that appeals to me is actually is the 500W motor. I'm not overly concerned about top speed, but I live in a hilly area of wellington and both my driveway and the journey back fro the train station is quite steep. 

 

I get that low cost often means compromises, so I am trying to find some on-line reviews to see what I will have to compromise on for the price, and if it is with the trade off.

 

 

 

 

  #2854324 20-Jan-2022 18:17
dmartora:

 

jonathan18: How do they do that for $1100?!

 

 

 

I know, right? That's my concern. 

 

The thing that appeals to me is actually is the 500W motor. I'm not overly concerned about top speed, but I live in a hilly area of wellington and both my driveway and the journey back fro the train station is quite steep. 

 

I get that low cost often means compromises, so I am trying to find some on-line reviews to see what I will have to compromise on for the price, and if it is with the trade off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ensure you're familiar with the rules applicable to 'low powered vehicles'. https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/vehicle-types/low-powered-vehicles/




  #2854391 20-Jan-2022 20:57
To be honest, I’ll try this with your limited budget;

https://rentalsnz.ridebeam.com/products/ex-rental-e-scooter-for-purchase

They seem to cope quite well with hills and abuse, wayyy better than my ES2…

  #2854398 20-Jan-2022 21:25
BlakJak:

 

Ensure you're familiar with the rules applicable to 'low powered vehicles'. https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/vehicle-types/low-powered-vehicles/

 

 

I've been using my Zero 9 (600w) for two years now and going past police.

 

I haven't been stopped at all.

 

They know there is powerful scooters out there but they don't seem to police them if the rider is responsible (I.E. not a jerk).

 

 

 

[HR][\HR]

 

There was something in 2020 about 'Accessible streets'. In this it mentioned about a new class for "Transportation vehicle", a motorised device of 300w - 600w.

 

I have not seen much movement on it.

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/about-us/consultations/archive/accessible-streets/

