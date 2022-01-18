Hi, I have decided to join the ranks of Wellington commuters and leave my car at home (until it rains no doubt).

At lot of the scooter recommendations and opinions I have viewed in the forums are a bit aged, so thought a few of you might indulge my request for a brand spanking new 2022 opinion.

I may be asking a lot, but at the bare minimum I think I need:

around 250w-300w motor

disc brakes

pneumatic tyres

can fold down

and I am hoping to get it all for < $1K

The intent is to get me to and from the train stations at both ends of my commute. This is probably a maximum of 5km total scootering each day.

Any ideas ? (Even if it is "go talk to this store")

Thanks in advance