One of the main points I will be making in my submission is that all road-legal vehicles should switch to RUCs, and that RUCs should recover public costs directly related to mileage - road damage repairs, congestion, safety upgrades etc. and that fuels should primarily be taxed for carbon and other pollution emissions. In doing so they avoid having to make a technical definition of "partly" in regards to vehicles partly powered by electricity, for example, because there's no incentive to try to game the system by putting a 1kW motor in - if there's no meaningful contribution from the electricity, there's no meaningful reduction in tax. Pollution tax is reduced directly in proportion to the fuel efficiency of the vehicle no matter how it is achieved.

To balance out the regressive tendency of such a tax towards the poorest drivers who tend to drive the worst cars because they're cheap, a portion of the fuel tax could be put back into programs to get them into EVs by giving them a free replacement battery if they swap their 1993 Cefiro for a $3000 8-bar SoH Leaf or the like. That keeps the old Leafs on the road longer, improving their environmental contribution too.