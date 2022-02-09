Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
(USA) Hyundai & Kia tells owners to park away from buildings, risk of spontaneous combustion
Batman

#293703 9-Feb-2022 12:31
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/02/08/business/hyundai-kia-fire-recall/index.html

 

due to "foreign contaminants," the anti-lock brake computer control module can short circuit and possibly start a fire in the engine compartment. Hyundai issued a recall for 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs. Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In total, Hyundai is recallng 357,830 vehicles while Kia is recalling 126,747.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

rogercruse
  #2863969 9-Feb-2022 12:43
I think this might be a ruse by Hyundai & Kia owners to avoid other cars parking too close and dinging their cars!

RobDickinson
  #2863970 9-Feb-2022 12:44
Is there anything in a Hyundai that wont catch fire spontaneously? 

wellygary
  #2864028 9-Feb-2022 13:20
The cynic in me says that this recommendation is due to Hyundai and Kia not wanting to be sued by building owners (or their insurance comapnies) for damage to property...

 

Co-incidentally the owner of the Vehicle might also be the property owner, and  would be quite appreciative that their house isn't burnt down. (potentially with them in it) ..



Batman

  #2864030 9-Feb-2022 13:25
I guess off street parking might be ok




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Wheelbarrow01
  #2864435 9-Feb-2022 23:51
Hyundai USA aren't having a good week.

 

I understand they are also recalling around 700+ 2022 model year Santa Fe's for a digital instrument cluster "inversion issue" - in other words, the digital dashboard display might flip upside down upon starting the vehicle in low temperature weather.

RobDickinson
  #2864463 10-Feb-2022 08:13
Wheelbarrow01:

 

I understand they are also recalling around 700+ 2022 model year Santa Fe's for a digital instrument cluster "inversion issue" - in other words, the digital dashboard display might flip upside down upon starting the vehicle in low temperature weather.

 

 

 

 

Thats... thats quite a feature...

nzkiwiman
  #2864486 10-Feb-2022 09:05
But only EV's catch fire 🤣

 

 

 

/s

