⛽ Petrol stations must display standard prices of all engine fuels
#293753 11-Feb-2022 15:59
Press release:

 

 

New rules taking effect today will make fuel pricing more transparent for motorists, and enable the Commerce Commission to monitor and report on the competitive performance of fuel markets.

 

Under the Fuel Industry Act 2020, petrol stations will be required to display the standard prices of all engine fuels they sell, and fuel wholesalers and distributors will be required to disclose a range of information to the Commission, including costs, prices, and sales volumes.  

 

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said the Act was introduced by the Government following a Commission market study in 2019. The Commission study found a number of shortcomings in the competitiveness of fuel markets. 

 

“One of our findings at the retail level was that many stations didn’t display the prices of premium fuel, which made it harder for motorists to shop around and understand the prices that different fuel retailers were offering,” she said. 

 

“The new rules are designed to provide better visibility of all prices for motorists. They will also level the playing field for retailers and improve competition for customers looking for a better deal at the pump.”

 

Ms Rawlings said that the first phase of rules under the Act came into effect in August last year and were designed to promote competition at the wholesale level to make it easier for retailers to access fuel at competitive wholesale prices. 

 

“Our powers to regulate the fuel market are taking effect in stages. The full impact of the changes won’t yet be felt at the retail level, but over time we expect they should have a positive impact on competition at wholesale and retail levels of the fuel supply chain,” she said.

 

The information that fuel wholesalers and distributors must provide will help the Commission monitor and report on the competitive performance of the fuel market, including whether we are seeing signs of competition improving. 

 

“Like most businesses in New Zealand, fuel retailers set the price of the fuel they sell to consumers. The Fuel Industry Act does not control fuel prices,” Ms Rawlings said. 

 

“However, the new regime is designed to promote competition, particularly in wholesale fuel markets, and this is intended to ultimately benefit fuel consumers.”

 

Further requirements under the Act will come into force later this year. Obligations on wholesale suppliers to be transparent in their contract terms and pricing methods already apply to new contracts and, from 11 August 2022, will also apply to all existing contracts.

 

These requirements are intended to provide more opportunities for fuel retailers to shop around for better wholesale prices.  

 




mudguard
  #2865545 11-Feb-2022 16:11
As someone who uses a lot petrol, thankfully 91 and rarely 98, I always found it annoying to see the 'two' prices displayed (usually the loyalty and the normal price). 

 

That said, I've filled up almost exclusively at Gull for 2000L I bought last year. 

dt

dt
  #2865546 11-Feb-2022 16:12
why do I get the feeling that even if they retailers get the benefit of shopping around to get better wholesale prices and do.. we want see this at the pumps :/  

Technofreak
  #2865569 11-Feb-2022 16:48
Perhaps they should also display how much tax is paid per litre as well.




Dingbatt
  #2865571 11-Feb-2022 16:54
Perhaps they can explain the difference in price between 91 and 95. It used to be 12c, recently the worst I have seen 35c.




PolicyGuy
  #2865576 11-Feb-2022 17:02
Dingbatt: Perhaps they can explain the difference in price between 91 and 95. It used to be 12c, recently the worst I have seen 35c.

 

"Because we can"

mudguard
  #2865577 11-Feb-2022 17:04
Technofreak:

 

Perhaps they should also display how much tax is paid per litre as well.

 

 

I think it's fairly well known it's around 50% of the price. That doesn't bother me, I guarantee if they removed it, prices might drop to $2, but then slowly creep back up again as that is what people will pay.

 

Then taxpayers would need to come up with the lost income...

Technofreak
  #2865581 11-Feb-2022 17:19
mudguard:

 

As someone who uses a lot petrol, thankfully 91 and rarely 98, I always found it annoying to see the 'two' prices displayed (usually the loyalty and the normal price). 

 

That said, I've filled up almost exclusively at Gull for 2000L I bought last year. 

 

 

I had a very reduced consumption last year at just under 1900 L compared to over 2700 L the year before which was also a bit reduced from normal.




Technofreak
  #2865583 11-Feb-2022 17:24
mudguard:

 

Technofreak:

 

Perhaps they should also display how much tax is paid per litre as well.

 

 

I think it's fairly well known it's around 50% of the price. That doesn't bother me, I guarantee if they removed it, prices might drop to $2, but then slowly creep back up again as that is what people will pay.

 

Then taxpayers would need to come up with the lost income...

 

 

It would give a bit of transparency though. I agree the money has to come from somewhere.

 

Fuel companies get nailed for the prices when in fact their cost are only a proportion. A bit like Fonterra getting nailed for the price of milk/cheese when the price they get for cheese is from memory about a third of what the consumer pays at the supermarket.




mudguard
  #2866587 11-Feb-2022 18:17
Technofreak:

mudguard:


As someone who uses a lot petrol, thankfully 91 and rarely 98, I always found it annoying to see the 'two' prices displayed (usually the loyalty and the normal price). 


That said, I've filled up almost exclusively at Gull for 2000L I bought last year. 



I had a very reduced consumption last year at just under 1900 L compared to over 2700 L the year before which was also a bit reduced from normal.



I'd have to look up the previous year. The four months of Auckland lockdown meant I think I only filled up once in that period!

Dingbatt
  #2866599 11-Feb-2022 18:35
PolicyGuy:

Dingbatt: Perhaps they can explain the difference in price between 91 and 95. It used to be 12c, recently the worst I have seen 35c.


"Because we can"



But the government said their inquiry was going to fix attitudes like that....




tehgerbil
  #2866601 11-Feb-2022 18:44
I really have to laugh at the 'decrease the petrol tax' crew. 

We pay sweet bugger all rego, ACC levies etc and so it's the user-pays scheme of taxing road users.

If you want to pay more for your rego etc then by all means, please drop the tax. 

But then everyone who doesn't drive that often would complain that their rego's were subsiding the road users. So really....
 
And regarding the regional fuel tax from reading the latest funding round news article from NZherald says Auckland will receive 7.3B in funding, versus 3.1 in Wellington and a mere 1.2 Billion in Canterbury so they sincerely receive the lions share of roading funds and once again as it's a fuel tax the heavy users who use (damage/benefit from increasing lanes etc) the roads the most who will benefit the most.

I mean as far as tax's go, it's really not one we can complain too much again. 

xlinknz
  #2866618 11-Feb-2022 19:19
I doubt it will make a much difference

 

I am always surprised how busy the high price stations are despite down or across the road the price is 10-20c less at the low cost places, my point is many follow the brand not the price

 

The govt would have better spent my taxes funding gaspy or better still providing spot prices for consumers using gaspy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KiwiSurfer
  #2866639 11-Feb-2022 20:06
I suspect a good number of the people going to the big brands may be filling up on their company fuel cards, making the big brands look more popular than they actually are for personal consumption.

insane
  #2866645 11-Feb-2022 20:13
KiwiSurfer:

I suspect a good number of the people going to the big brands may be filling up on their company fuel cards, making the big brands look more popular than they actually are for personal consumption.



People are creatures of habit, and go where it's convenient, i.e they don't have to drive further or cross a busy street.

And my time with family is important to me, so I go where I waste as little time as possible and don't even bother to look at the price (I know not great). If I was on a tight budget I'd certainly change my habit.

Thankfully I've only needed to fill up my car maybe 4 or 5 times in the last year anyway.

shrub
  #2866692 11-Feb-2022 22:04
Fuel cards are getting interesting with the business discounts. Big fuel offering next to no discounts. Farmlands is ok but limited.
It's often better to just pay at the pump on a credit card at an unmanned site than use one.

