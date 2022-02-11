turtleattacks

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Troubleshooting what's wrong with our 2013 VW Polo 1.2 Turbo
Hi all,

 

We have a 2013 VW Polo 1.2 Turbo, the car stutters only when it's the first drive of the day, for about 10-15 mins then it's fine.

 

Wife said that she literally needs to fully accelerate just to hit 50 kmh.

 

The car also displays. EPC and Traction control lights.

 

 

 

About the car

 

All the spark plugs were changed at around 58,000KMs.

 

 

 

At the mechanic

 

We took this car to the mechanic and they scanned the car and got a P030300 Cylinder

 

They checked the engine and thought it might be the spark plug leads so it was replaced.

 

Car runs fine after the change, no error codes afterwards so they thought it's been resolved.

 

 

 

The next day

 

Next day, first drive of the day the car is stuttering and spits out the EPC code again.

 

Is there any reason why this only happens in the first drive of the day and not when the car is warmer or later in the day/second/third drive?

 

https://imgur.com/a/U9Yj3RS

 

 

 

Things to troubleshoot

 

  • Accidentally putting in lower octane rather than the required high octane?
  • Sensor issue?
  • Coils

Stuttering sounds like my 2003 Corolla when it first starts in winter, but it doesn't do the other two things. Wonder if you should find a specialist in that brand.

P0303 is a misfire error code, and the last 00 is a severity rating. I'd hazard a guess and say one or more coil packs need replacing. Also check battery voltage / condition.

The coilpacks energise the sparkplugs - I needed to replace two on my Audi A3 (similar VW family engine) at 75K or there abouts after having misfires too. You really really notice it when it's happening!



I have a vagcom scanner (akl north shore) if you need another scan at some point.

Mention of spark lead is confusing. Is it a 3 cylinder with individual coils on top of the plugs or a 4 cylinder with leads and 1 coil pack? If it has individual coils, swapping say 2 and 3 and having the fault become p0302 would show that the moved coil pack is faulty.



Bung: Mention of spark lead is confusing. Is it a 3 cylinder with individual coils on top of the plugs or a 4 cylinder with leads and 1 coil pack? If it has individual coils, swapping say 2 and 3 and having the fault become p0302 would show that the moved coil pack is faulty.


Yeah the TFSI/TSI engines all use individual packs per cylinder.

And yeah you're right re swapping them, hopefully the failed ones are bad enough to show up fairly quickly. Could also be a blocked/restricted injector though but I guess that'll be figured out via elimination.

OP should perhaps go to a VW specialist, this should be table steaks for them.

