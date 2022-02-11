turtleattacks

Hi all,

We have a 2013 VW Polo 1.2 Turbo, the car stutters only when it's the first drive of the day, for about 10-15 mins then it's fine.

Wife said that she literally needs to fully accelerate just to hit 50 kmh.

The car also displays. EPC and Traction control lights.

About the car

All the spark plugs were changed at around 58,000KMs.

At the mechanic

We took this car to the mechanic and they scanned the car and got a P030300 Cylinder

They checked the engine and thought it might be the spark plug leads so it was replaced.

Car runs fine after the change, no error codes afterwards so they thought it's been resolved.

The next day

Next day, first drive of the day the car is stuttering and spits out the EPC code again.

Is there any reason why this only happens in the first drive of the day and not when the car is warmer or later in the day/second/third drive?

https://imgur.com/a/U9Yj3RS

Things to troubleshoot