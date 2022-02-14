Justmeasking

Hey guys, I need a little advice on private parking enforcement. This situation is a little confusing, so please bare with me and this post is going to be very long.



So this private parking is for staff parking space or anyone staying in the area for a full day [Sylvia Park]. I booked my park, paid full amount of parking fee. However, I made a simple typo mistake with my rego number, I typed one number wrong [eg. supposed to be *644 but I accidentally typed *664]. When the parking enforcement people sent me the 1st notice [$65 fine], that is when I realised my error. So of course I put forward my appeal right away explaining the matter including that I made two other mistakes [I backed tracked and realised I did it 3 times!].



Note: Car perk is a plate recognistion technology. Also, the booking website saves my details, so when I would book it auto generates my details then I don't have to type it everytime.



Now when they responded, they said. They will "wave the other two but stand the first one, because it apparently had created a lot of administration for them and that because I did it three times. Now bare in mind that in accordance to their 'T's&C's', the fee I paid for my parking [$6] is for their administration work.



Also on their response "I have to pay that $65 in 7 days for their offer settlement to be in effect".



I called Citizens Advice Bureau to get an advice, they said I can 'refuse to pay it', speak to the enforcement people. If that doesn't work, take them to FairGo and Disputes Tribunal or Consummer Protection NZ.



At this point I was getting anxious, because I do feel that for a very minor error, I'm being charged for a huge amount when I paid in full for my parking.



Anyway, I did as was adviced. I contact the organistation, I literally pleaded that I couldn't afford to pay $65, which I honestly couldn't and it was during Christmas which is an expensive time of year.



I apologised for the mistake and if it happens again, I will do my due dilegent to pay for it [probably the wrong words to use on my part]. Anyway, I couldn't do much about it.



I sent my pleading email. Which was ignored 6-7 times until I said to 'not ignore my email'. This is where they then got back to me, that unless I can prove I have not breach their condition of 'I must put in the correct rego number' [Not written anywhere however is if I did, I will be fined]. There will be 'no' further correspondence from them, unless I paid the amount due, further charges will be incur and will be refer to debt collection.



So I challenge it, studied their T's&C's etc. After that I heard no more from them, no response to my challenge email whatsoever.



I felt threatened, for me it basically says 'Pay up or pay more and bad credit under your name'.



Fast forward, few weeks later. I recieved another notice, they have now added $20 extra for late payment, its now $85 and I must pay within 14 days. [According to Private parking code of conduct] They must send me a reminder notice within 28 days of the first initial one [adding another 14 days]. But they didn't send me a reminder letter, they went straight to charging more.



First, when the notice was sent with the additional charges, [issued on the 10th of dec] I got it on the 28th of dec, well past 14 days of their payment period to be made. So it gave me no time to do anything about it.



Second, the two other notices arrived, issued on the 17th of dec [I got all three letters in the same day of the obove notice and these were the other two mistakes. I thought, oh shiittake mushroom [another two $85 notices]. That's now 3!!



Third, full mode panick attack! I did some online research, it turns out and according to 'Private Parking Code of Practice' when sending a additional charges notice, the Enforcement company should give another 21 days for payment but they only gave me 14 days.



Lastly, I think they intentionally delayed sending me those notices so that I would not have time to argue them which means they can charge me more?



Then, another letter came in the mailbox. This time it was from a debt collector, guess what, I now owe them $405. Shiitake bloody mushroom!



Right away, I got in contact with Consummer Protection, Commerce Commision and Disputes Tribunal. I asked them if I have a case and no one, I mean 'no one' can give me a straight aswer.



I had no choice, I sent the enforcement organisation an email that I would be making a claim of $405. Report them to Commerce Commision and Fairgo for what I believe is unjustifiable.



Enforcement organisation got back to me, saying their "Action and cost is accordance to with the terms and condition on display in the car park and get myself familiarised with 'UK judgements issued in Cavendish Square Holdings BV v Talal El Makdessi & ParkingEye Ltd v Bevis. The same approach was followed in the NZ Supreme Court in 127 Hobson Street Ltd v Honey Bees Preschool Ltd".



What on earth! More online reaserch.



Finally, I managed to get in contact with Community Law Centre. When they said, this can be considered unreasonable. I sighed in relief I thought, finally someone is willing to help me.



However, hope came crushing down. Community Law could not help me, its out of their funded service.



I just am not willing to pay $65 [or $405 for that matter] on top of the parking fees I've already paid for. I think I correctly reserve that spot I paid for, right?



Now I don't know what to do. I will still push forward with my claim. So hoping someone can help me with the law here, I'd be really greatful.



Please no hateful comment, like; You should have checked it properly. I don't need it right now. I'm already stressed out and I'm only asking for advice.



If you need more info, I'd be happy to provide :)



Thank you!