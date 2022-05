Hey,

Anyone got any experience with building a deionizing filter to rinse the car after a wash to not leave any spots?

I found these resin filters(https://www.nzfilterwarehouse.com/category/62017), but it says you need some pressure regulation/pre-filtering in front of them. Idea is to have it connected to outside tap, maybe pass through two of them, then out to hose.

Any advice or information appreciated.