This is a Centurion 500 cold crank amp version of whats in the car right now and has done 9 years. The centurion has a 36 month warranty.

Century Car Battery 55D23LMF - Car Batteries & Chargers | Mitre 10™



Or the Exide with 30 months, this is CCA=600, so quite a bit more juice which is never a bad thing, for around the same price.

Exide Endurance 55D23CMF Vehicle Battery - Bunnings New Zealand

Not sure why the Exide 55D24CMF has so much more power. I guess its in the CMF. The original model is actually a 55D23LU, not sure what that stands more or what CMF or LMF stand for. I presume MF means maintenance free, but the C and the L are probably specific to that brand.....

Any opinions on which is better or any other batteries sub $300 of better quality to consider?