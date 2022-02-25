Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Exide or Centurion for good value quality batteries? Anything better sub $300?
TeaLeaf

4628 posts

Uber Geek


#293986 25-Feb-2022 19:30
Send private message

This is a Centurion 500 cold crank amp version of whats in the car right now and has done 9 years. The centurion has a 36 month warranty.

 

Century Car Battery 55D23LMF - Car Batteries & Chargers | Mitre 10™

 


Or the Exide with 30 months, this is CCA=600, so quite a bit more juice which is never a bad thing, for around the same price.
Exide Endurance 55D23CMF Vehicle Battery - Bunnings New Zealand

 

Not sure why the Exide 55D24CMF has so much more power. I guess its in the CMF. The original model is actually a 55D23LU, not sure what that stands more or what CMF or LMF stand for. I presume MF means maintenance free, but the C and the L are probably specific to that brand.....

 

Any opinions on which is better or any other batteries sub $300 of better quality to consider?

k1w1k1d
990 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2875116 25-Feb-2022 20:41
Send private message

The C and L mean that the negative post is on the left with the terminals towards you.

 

MF is maintenance free.

TeaLeaf

4628 posts

Uber Geek


  #2875238 26-Feb-2022 11:33
Send private message

k1w1k1d:

 

The C and L mean that the negative post is on the left with the terminals towards you.

 

MF is maintenance free.

 

 

The C means the same thing as L?

Yes it is on my left with the terminals toward me (although they are away from me when put in the car... 

 

 

Goosey
2188 posts

Uber Geek


  #2875240 26-Feb-2022 11:38
Send private message

What sort of car?

 

 

 

and yes, you need to make sure which side your negative and positive posts are on. 

 

Look at what you have now...

 

 

 

Edit, Just get the like for like...if its been that long with existing battery you have had a great ride...



timmmay
18385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2875262 26-Feb-2022 12:41
Send private message

I have Endurant in both my cars (thread). The one in the Corolla was put in 2016 and works fine, though I do have to charge it once every month or two because these days I rarely drive the car. The one in the Nissan is about a year old and works fine.

RUKI
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2875291 26-Feb-2022 14:14
Send private message

I was buying my last three 12V starter batteries from Toyota. 3 year warranty and cheaper than at Repco or Gas stations.
They were all so called "no maintenance" without possibility to check electrolyte or top-it-up.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

