boat motor - oil change period?
if you have a motor that you use for about 10 hrs a year, maybe revving for about 3-4 hrs in that time

 

how often would you need to change the motor oil?




Read the service manual as it will change between 2 and 4 stroke engines

The engine manual will usually recommend oil change at x hours or yearly. I would probably do it at the end of summer when you winterise the boat.

Here is a Yamaha maintenance schedule (from the USA), as am example.

 

https://yamahaoutboards.com/getmedia/67f82554-8a76-4f5d-9599-b982aa19afde/2009_Maintenance_Charts.aspx

 

Beyond of the initial 20hr / 3mo service, it calls for oil changes (both engine and gear oil) every 100hr / 1 year.

 

When both a use related metric and a time based metric is called for, it is whichever is less. In short, the fluids can degrade from both use and age.

