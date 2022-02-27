if you have a motor that you use for about 10 hrs a year, maybe revving for about 3-4 hrs in that time
how often would you need to change the motor oil?
The engine manual will usually recommend oil change at x hours or yearly. I would probably do it at the end of summer when you winterise the boat.
Here is a Yamaha maintenance schedule (from the USA), as am example.
https://yamahaoutboards.com/getmedia/67f82554-8a76-4f5d-9599-b982aa19afde/2009_Maintenance_Charts.aspx
Beyond of the initial 20hr / 3mo service, it calls for oil changes (both engine and gear oil) every 100hr / 1 year.
When both a use related metric and a time based metric is called for, it is whichever is less. In short, the fluids can degrade from both use and age.