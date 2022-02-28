Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Tyre recommendations for winter alpine conditions
MCNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#294020 28-Feb-2022 14:37
Send private message

Hi all,

 

 

 

I'm looking for tyre recommendations. Normally I'm confident with selecting new tyres, but this time I need recommendations for winter alpine conditions. I am relocating to Queenstown for the winter season, at least 4-5 months. I need to get new tyres and want some options for tyres that will perform in these conditions and give me confidence whilst driving. To be clear, I'm not after snow tyres. I'm after 'regular' tyres that will provide good performance/safety in alpine conditions. I will be driving around the touristy areas a lot including to the ski field. Yes I will be using chains if required in severe conditions. Any recommendations for specific tyre models would be greatly appreciated!

 

 

 

2008 Subaru Legacy wagon. 215/45/17

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Batman
Mad Scientist
27670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876367 28-Feb-2022 15:19
Send private message

I drive every other weekend in Queenstown and Wanaka up all 4 ski fields, over crown range in rain sleet snow and frost.

I wear high performance summer tyres in my Subaru.

Not saying its the best setup but that's what I do. The traction control light doesn't come on unless i drive like a maniac. The only time when that is not acceptable is ice.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MCNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2876369 28-Feb-2022 15:23
Send private message

Thanks for the reply. Yeah I normally use high performance summer tyres, but that's for north island conditions. I have however been up the mountain road to Turoa many times and the tyres were ok.

I just wasn't sure if other tyres would be better for winter alpine conditions

Batman
Mad Scientist
27670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876383 28-Feb-2022 16:13
Send private message

i've watched all the youtube tests, all season tyres are no better than summer tyres in winter conditions, and are far inferior in summer conditions and in the wet.

 

the new improved all seasons are called all weather tyres and they are better than the old all seasons but i don't think anybody sells them in NZ.

 

so for me - anything but ice = subaru + summer tyres

 

ice (or days old snow => basically hard as ice) = chains or don't drive




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Scott3
2685 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2876385 28-Feb-2022 16:23
Send private message

Sound's like you are after good all season tires. Tricky as they don't market them as all season tiers in NZ, but their are a few around.

 

Generally they have "m+s" on the sidewall. Ideally you would want a tire with the 3 peak mountian snowflake symbol on it (3PMSF), not sure if you will be able to find one in NZ. Historically this mark was reserved for winter tires, that were able to beat a reference winter tire. But as time has passed, the reference tire is now quite old tech, and some automakers are able to beat it with their all season tires.

 

An example of an All season tire available in NZ for your tire size is this one.

https://www.bfgoodrichtires.com/auto/tires/advantage-control

Hyperdrive lists them at $196 each before a 40% discount, and fitting. Note it is a long life tire, which may or may not be desirable for your use case.

 

I'm Auckland based but a few years back I put a set of all season tires (by chance) on my car. They were a high proformance touring tire by GT radial, and I was really happy with them in warm conditions (never really tested them alpine conditions). Any my current set of tires on my SUV (performance touring) happen to have a m+s rating too.

 

 

 

If you want to do this properly, you could seek out every tire available on hyperdrive, bridgestone, beaureapires etc. and for each one with a lot of siping (small cuts, good in snow & ice), search out the tire and see if it is sold as an all season in other markets.


Left field option would be to pick up a proper set of winter tires. Queens town winter definitely get's cold enough for them, and would be great to have on going up the mountains, and when temperature gets around freezing point.

 

Hard to get hold of New, but there are heaps of used sets that have come in on used Japanese cars bound for Auckland etc. Often dirt cheap too.

This listing has a set of four "225/45/17s michelins x ice all 7mm", asking just $115 for the entire set. (Works out to be 10mm wider, and 1.6% taller than your current set.

www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/car-parts-accessories/wheels-tyres/tyres/listing/3486258951

 

 

 

Potentially could source a second set of rims with the same offset & stud pattern (again tend to be pretty cheap), which would give you a dedicated ski season set of wheels and tires, and would give you the option of dropping to 16" rim if you wanted (sounds like dropping rim diameter, and going for more sidewall is a common choice by people who live in areas where winter / summer tires are typically run. need to check it fits over the breaks.)

When buying used tires, check the date stamp before purchase. Tires should be pritty much thrown away after 10 years, so I would be reluctant to buy anything over 3 or so years old.

FailedWOF
11 posts

Geek


  #2876397 28-Feb-2022 16:47
Send private message

4WD helps you go but the only thing helping you stop is the small patch of rubber on the contacting the ground.

 

The rubber compounds used in summer/high performance tyres goes stiff at temps below 7C resulting in reduced traction (both wet and dry) and can cause damage to the tread blocks. The mean temps for QT from May-Sep are at or below that. The best option for the winter months, especially if you're going to encounter snow and ice are proper winter tyres (Bridgestone Blizzak/Michelin X-Ice/etc). But with a whole heap of misinformation and low demand they're all but impossible to find here (even though tyre manufactures test their winter tyres at the SHPG in Wanaka).

 

Second best option would be a set of decent all season tyres - something like the Hankook H426 or BFGoodrich Advantage Control (both available from Hyper Drive in your size and can be had for about $400-500 for a set of 4 with the discount code + installation). All seasons are a compromise through - not as good as winter tyres in low temps or snow/ice, and performance/efficiency/tread life falls away when temps rise.

 

There plenty of back to back tests on the differences between winter/all season/summer tyres in various conditions if you're curious.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 