Sound's like you are after good all season tires. Tricky as they don't market them as all season tiers in NZ, but their are a few around.

Generally they have "m+s" on the sidewall. Ideally you would want a tire with the 3 peak mountian snowflake symbol on it (3PMSF), not sure if you will be able to find one in NZ. Historically this mark was reserved for winter tires, that were able to beat a reference winter tire. But as time has passed, the reference tire is now quite old tech, and some automakers are able to beat it with their all season tires.

An example of an All season tire available in NZ for your tire size is this one.



https://www.bfgoodrichtires.com/auto/tires/advantage-control



Hyperdrive lists them at $196 each before a 40% discount, and fitting. Note it is a long life tire, which may or may not be desirable for your use case.

I'm Auckland based but a few years back I put a set of all season tires (by chance) on my car. They were a high proformance touring tire by GT radial, and I was really happy with them in warm conditions (never really tested them alpine conditions). Any my current set of tires on my SUV (performance touring) happen to have a m+s rating too.

If you want to do this properly, you could seek out every tire available on hyperdrive, bridgestone, beaureapires etc. and for each one with a lot of siping (small cuts, good in snow & ice), search out the tire and see if it is sold as an all season in other markets.





Left field option would be to pick up a proper set of winter tires. Queens town winter definitely get's cold enough for them, and would be great to have on going up the mountains, and when temperature gets around freezing point.

Hard to get hold of New, but there are heaps of used sets that have come in on used Japanese cars bound for Auckland etc. Often dirt cheap too.



This listing has a set of four "225/45/17s michelins x ice all 7mm", asking just $115 for the entire set. (Works out to be 10mm wider, and 1.6% taller than your current set.



www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/car-parts-accessories/wheels-tyres/tyres/listing/3486258951

Potentially could source a second set of rims with the same offset & stud pattern (again tend to be pretty cheap), which would give you a dedicated ski season set of wheels and tires, and would give you the option of dropping to 16" rim if you wanted (sounds like dropping rim diameter, and going for more sidewall is a common choice by people who live in areas where winter / summer tires are typically run. need to check it fits over the breaks.)



When buying used tires, check the date stamp before purchase. Tires should be pritty much thrown away after 10 years, so I would be reluctant to buy anything over 3 or so years old.