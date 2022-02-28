Hi all,
I'm looking for tyre recommendations. Normally I'm confident with selecting new tyres, but this time I need recommendations for winter alpine conditions. I am relocating to Queenstown for the winter season, at least 4-5 months. I need to get new tyres and want some options for tyres that will perform in these conditions and give me confidence whilst driving. To be clear, I'm not after snow tyres. I'm after 'regular' tyres that will provide good performance/safety in alpine conditions. I will be driving around the touristy areas a lot including to the ski field. Yes I will be using chains if required in severe conditions. Any recommendations for specific tyre models would be greatly appreciated!
2008 Subaru Legacy wagon. 215/45/17