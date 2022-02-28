I have a four year old Holden Equinox, still on factory Hankook K115 Ventus Prime2's (235/50R19 99V). We have done around 57000km. At the last WoF (April 2021) we had done 49000km, with 3 or 3.5mm of tread left.
I have had a quick, very uneducated, look at the tyre wear marks and the ones I could reach mostly felt lower than the rest of the tread. There were a couple on the inside of the tyre where some felt inline with the tread.
Most of our driving is in the city/flat, but when we leave Wellington we usually go over the Remutaka's.
Secondly, any recommendations for replacements of Hankook K115 Ventus Prime2's (235/50R19 99V)? (I see they have been replaced by K125 Ventus Prime 3 now)
Cheers