Legal minimum tread depth in NZ is 1.5mm (across 3/4 of the tire, winter tires are 4mm). So can legally keep running your current tires until this point. (note many countries use 1.6mm)

If you don't have access to a depth measuring tool, you can use a 20c coin. bottom of the number 20 is 2mm from the edge of the coin.

Note that tire wear bar's are not always set at 1.5mm, but they do show where the manufacturer recommends you replace the tire.

But some people do choose to replace tires before they hit the legal minimum, Good reasons for this include:

Below 3mm, the tires are a lot more prone to hydroplaning (will do so with less water and/or at a lower speed).

Tires with very worn tread seem a touch more prone to punctures (Only really an issue if you don't carry a spare).

You will need to weight the financial / environmental costs of changing tires with the advantages above.

In terms of replacement tires, tire shopping is really hard. They make a big impact on how the vehicle behaves, but you can't try a few sets on, and there are somewhat limited review's to refer to.



Bad news, is that your tire size is big and fairly rare, which means less options & higher price.



Hyperdrive:



https://www.hyperdrive.co.nz/products/category/227/tyres?searchMethod=2&productType=1&plate=&tyrewidth=235&tyreprofile=50&tyrerim=19&tyrewidthrear=&tyreprofilerear=&tyrerimrear=

beaurepaires: https://beaurepaires.co.nz/buy-tyres/?filter_tyre-width=235&filter_tyre-profile=50&filter_tyre-rim=19

Bridgestone: www.bridgestone.co.nz/tyres/find-a-tyre/search-results?sc_site=Bridgestone-NZ

If you like your current tires, Hyperdrive still sells them $305 each +delivery and fitting. Likely



Otherwise you could give something more expensive like the Michelin Latitude sport 3 (cira 500 a corner).



I would avoid economy tires, like super-cat's, and small Chinese brands. Much less wet grip.





