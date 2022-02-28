Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Holden Equinox tyres; when and what?
Firstly, do I need new tyres now?

 

 

I have a four year old Holden Equinox, still on factory Hankook K115 Ventus Prime2's (235/50R19 99V). We have done around 57000km. At the last WoF (April 2021) we had done 49000km, with 3 or 3.5mm of tread left.

 

 

I have had a quick, very uneducated, look at the tyre wear marks and the ones I could reach mostly felt lower than the rest of the tread. There were a couple on the inside of the tyre where some felt inline with the tread.

 

 

Most of our driving is in the city/flat, but when we leave Wellington we usually go over the Remutaka's.

 

 

 

Secondly, any recommendations for replacements of Hankook K115 Ventus Prime2's (235/50R19 99V)? (I see they have been replaced by K125 Ventus Prime 3 now)

 

 

Cheers

Legal minimum tread depth in NZ is 1.5mm (across 3/4 of the tire, winter tires are 4mm). So can legally keep running your current tires until this point. (note many countries use 1.6mm)

 

If you don't have access to a depth measuring tool, you can use a 20c coin. bottom of the number 20 is 2mm from the edge of the coin.

 

Note that tire wear bar's are not always set at 1.5mm, but they do show where the manufacturer recommends you replace the tire.

 

 

 

But some people do choose to replace tires before they hit the legal minimum, Good reasons for this include:

 

  • Below 3mm, the tires are a lot more prone to hydroplaning (will do so with less water and/or at a lower speed). 
  • Tires with very worn tread seem a touch more prone to punctures (Only really an issue if you don't carry a spare).

You will need to weight the financial / environmental costs of changing tires with the advantages above.

 

 

 

In terms of replacement tires, tire shopping is really hard. They make a big impact on how the vehicle behaves, but you can't try a few sets on, and there are somewhat limited review's to refer to.

Bad news, is that your tire size is big and fairly rare, which means less options & higher price.

Hyperdrive:

https://www.hyperdrive.co.nz/products/category/227/tyres?searchMethod=2&productType=1&plate=&tyrewidth=235&tyreprofile=50&tyrerim=19&tyrewidthrear=&tyreprofilerear=&tyrerimrear=

 

beaurepaires: https://beaurepaires.co.nz/buy-tyres/?filter_tyre-width=235&filter_tyre-profile=50&filter_tyre-rim=19

 

Bridgestone: www.bridgestone.co.nz/tyres/find-a-tyre/search-results?sc_site=Bridgestone-NZ

 

 

 

If you like your current tires, Hyperdrive still sells them $305 each +delivery and fitting. Likely 

Otherwise you could give something more expensive like the Michelin Latitude sport 3 (cira 500 a corner).

I would avoid economy tires, like super-cat's, and small Chinese brands. Much less wet grip.

Thanks Scott3, that's really helpful!

Scott3:
  • Below 3mm, the tires are a lot more prone to hydroplaning (will do so with less water and/or at a lower speed).


    • ^ This.

    We are down to about 3mm. The last time I was on SH1 in heavy rain you could feel the drive wheels spinning on the puddles. Normally the road is crowned so it drains to the sides. Heavy transport has pounded depressions in the wheel tracks that hold water. You'd have to be well to the left or right of those to avoid it. I plan to have new tyres on before winter.

    Create new topic





