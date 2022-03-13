Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Windscreen chip in black area of screen
Geektastic

16664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295211 13-Mar-2022 11:45
Send private message

I’ve just been down to Canterbury and back. Courtesy of a truck that was going the other way, a loud crack on my screen resulted in a star shaped impact crack in the large black part of the screen where the wipers sit (car is a Mercedes E400d if that’s relevant).

Of course being the weekend, getting any service to look at it is not possible.

What is the situation with cracks in the non-clear part of the screen? Can it be fixed? Does it need to be fixed? Etc.

I’m hoping this won’t signal another fight to avoid dodgy Chinese glass being fitted!!





Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Linux
8967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885534 13-Mar-2022 11:46
Send private message

Speak to your local windscreen expert and your insurance company if you have glass cover and check what they say

Dingbatt
5689 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885537 13-Mar-2022 11:51
Send private message

Unless it is in the Critical Vision Area (CVA) which is an area directly in front of the driver (see NZTA for exact), or the crack carries to the edge, then it can probably be repaired. Do you have glass cover?

 

It’s a total PITA, particularly in the weekend. The likes of Novus or Smith and Smith will advise pretty quickly. I think you are out of town so you may even be able to email them a picture.

 

Of course the irony of your final comment is even if your car was assembled in Germany (or S.Africa, Mexico, Thailand, China) then replacement components probably still come from China.

 

Edit: Changed CVA name.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Geektastic

16664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885538 13-Mar-2022 12:06
Send private message

Dingbatt:

Unless it is in the Critical Vision Area (CVA) which is an area directly in front of the driver (see NZTA for exact), or the crack carries to the edge, then it can probably be repaired. Do you have glass cover?


It’s a total PITA, particularly in the weekend. The likes of Novus or Smith and Smith will advise pretty quickly. I think you are out of town so you may even be able to email them a picture.


Of course the irony of your final comment is even if your car was assembled in Germany (or S.Africa, Mexico, Thailand, China) then replacement components probably still come from China.


Edit: Changed CVA name.



They might. However the glass with the manufacturers logo on always seems better! Maybe the QC is better.







Gordy7
1507 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885539 13-Mar-2022 12:08
Send private message

I had a windscreen stone chip that was hidden by the wiper arm - could not find the cause of the loud bang initially.

 

Three days later I noticed a crack that had started moving up the screen.

 

Three weeks later after the repair shop first received a scratched new screen and then had to get another, the crack extended right up through the drivers view area.

 

Luckily the weather was good and I didn't use or damage the wipers.

 

Cause of the stone chip was a logging truck coming towards me.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Bung
4509 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885541 13-Mar-2022 12:30
Send private message

Gordy7:

Three days later I noticed a crack that had started moving up the screen.



Even if the chip isn't in a critical area get it repaired/replaced depending on your policy. A crack can start from the damaged area some random time later.

mudguard
1404 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885545 13-Mar-2022 12:43
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

I had a windscreen stone chip that was hidden by the wiper arm - could not find the cause of the loud bang initially.

 

Three days later I noticed a crack that had started moving up the screen.

 

Three weeks later after the repair shop first received a scratched new screen and then had to get another, the crack extended right up through the drivers view area.

 

 

 

 

That's what happened to me. It grew slowly. Then over lock down 2.0 without driving for a couple of weeks it grew about 60cm over one night. Unusually I'd left the car outside for a week, so I wonder if it was a temperature change.

 

I tend to go through a windscreen per year. However I was three years into this one and generally loathe to get them replaced, I insist on getting an OEM replacement rather than generic. In fact I've just had the replaced one, replaced, as for the four months I've had this awful wind noise. I'd taped the edges of the whole screen with 20cm of tape, and pulled a piece off per day to isolate where it was.

 

To be fair, the tech that did it (got replaced last week) spoke to me, said he did it originally and showed me where he'd made a mistake leaving two air gaps. Fingers crossed, new screen has been silent. I was in rental cars all of January (same car as mine) so did a few audio and video recordings. Mine was about 5dB louder above 75kmh but sounded like radio static.

 

You can see the big chip, I'd had that for about a year, then got the lower one against the scuttle/body and then it grew very quickly from there.

 

 

 

20210927_112414


Jase2985
11527 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885583 13-Mar-2022 15:22
Send private message

Read the VIRM

 

https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/vision/glazing#tab1

 

specifically the tables and images tab which shows the sizes of the chips and their locations for fail on a wof.

 

I would be getting a chip repair done on it if you can



Obraik
1514 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885633 13-Mar-2022 18:10
Send private message

Happened to my Tesla a couple months back. I took it to Novus and they put some goo in the crack and it's been fine ever since.

danielparker
154 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885636 13-Mar-2022 18:38
Send private message

Obraik:

 

Happened to my Tesla a couple months back. I took it to Novus and they put some goo in the crack and it's been fine ever since.

 

 

Could you see that the screen was repaired afterwards, or does the goo make it as good as new?

Obraik
1514 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885644 13-Mar-2022 19:07
Send private message

The crack is less visible but not as bad and in theory shouldn't spread.

Geektastic

16664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886020 14-Mar-2022 15:07
Send private message

Spoke to the insurer.

They said take it to the usual suspects to see if it can be repaired. If it can’t, book it into Mercedes’ to have the screen replaced.

Fortunately for them, it was repairable so as long as it passes its COF next month they get off lightly!





Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 