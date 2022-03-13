Geektastic

Gordy7: I had a windscreen stone chip that was hidden by the wiper arm - could not find the cause of the loud bang initially. Three days later I noticed a crack that had started moving up the screen. Three weeks later after the repair shop first received a scratched new screen and then had to get another, the crack extended right up through the drivers view area.

That's what happened to me. It grew slowly. Then over lock down 2.0 without driving for a couple of weeks it grew about 60cm over one night. Unusually I'd left the car outside for a week, so I wonder if it was a temperature change.

I tend to go through a windscreen per year. However I was three years into this one and generally loathe to get them replaced, I insist on getting an OEM replacement rather than generic. In fact I've just had the replaced one, replaced, as for the four months I've had this awful wind noise. I'd taped the edges of the whole screen with 20cm of tape, and pulled a piece off per day to isolate where it was.

To be fair, the tech that did it (got replaced last week) spoke to me, said he did it originally and showed me where he'd made a mistake leaving two air gaps. Fingers crossed, new screen has been silent. I was in rental cars all of January (same car as mine) so did a few audio and video recordings. Mine was about 5dB louder above 75kmh but sounded like radio static.

You can see the big chip, I'd had that for about a year, then got the lower one against the scuttle/body and then it grew very quickly from there.

