Geektastic

I’ve just been down to Canterbury and back. Courtesy of a truck that was going the other way, a loud crack on my screen resulted in a star shaped impact crack in the large black part of the screen where the wipers sit (car is a Mercedes E400d if that’s relevant).
Of course being the weekend, getting any service to look at it is not possible.
What is the situation with cracks in the non-clear part of the screen? Can it be fixed? Does it need to be fixed? Etc.
I’m hoping this won’t signal another fight to avoid dodgy Chinese glass being fitted!!