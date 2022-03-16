Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)$2 billion sale of Z Energy cleared by Commerce Commission
Bye Bye.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/128066204/2-billion-sale-of-z-energy-cleared-by-commerce-commission




Link not working for me. 

This one?

Yup sorry my stuff up, Link has been updated.




So much for “Z is for New Zealand” when they changed from Shell

Maybe the Z should change to A for aussie

Lots of comments "hating" this. 

 

 

 

Everyone needs to remember the NZ Super fund only acquired this business about 12ish years ago and before then nobody was moaning about it not owning a petrol retailer.

 

Given the impact of competition (smaller players grabbing more and more of the market plus the rise of EV), and thus volumes declining (as well as the wholesale due to Marsden shutdown that Z was a shareholder in).......it makes sense the NZ Superfund want to sell out before the market gets worse.

 

 

 

Nothing is now stopping NZ Superfund re-investing its funds in the listed companies of better performing petro retailers now...

 

 

Goosey:

 

Nothing is now stopping NZ Superfund re-investing its funds in the listed companies of better performing petro retailers now...

 

 

 

 

Or, in companies that are not petro-related. I've been buying some shares in Tritium, for example. ChargeNet's chargers are mostly (all?) Tritiums, and Shell is using them for the rollout of their global EV charger network too.




