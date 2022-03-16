Bye Bye.
Bye Bye.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/128066204/2-billion-sale-of-z-energy-cleared-by-commerce-commission
So much for “Z is for New Zealand” when they changed from Shell
Maybe the Z should change to A for aussie
Lots of comments "hating" this.
Everyone needs to remember the NZ Super fund only acquired this business about 12ish years ago and before then nobody was moaning about it not owning a petrol retailer.
Given the impact of competition (smaller players grabbing more and more of the market plus the rise of EV), and thus volumes declining (as well as the wholesale due to Marsden shutdown that Z was a shareholder in).......it makes sense the NZ Superfund want to sell out before the market gets worse.
Nothing is now stopping NZ Superfund re-investing its funds in the listed companies of better performing petro retailers now...
Nothing is now stopping NZ Superfund re-investing its funds in the listed companies of better performing petro retailers now...
Or, in companies that are not petro-related. I've been buying some shares in Tritium, for example. ChargeNet's chargers are mostly (all?) Tritiums, and Shell is using them for the rollout of their global EV charger network too.
