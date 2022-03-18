I see the govt plan is to accommodate the 25c fuel reduction in RUC but so far it appears they have not said how that will work and when

We are due to RUC for our car and I thought I might see the RUC price being lower than usual but it appears not (yet). I called NZTA and the voice msg said it wil be announced in a couple of days..

For what I read it appears it maybe some sort of refund process but how they will know how many kms I did in three months is beyond me lol

Anyone else got any insight?