Tesla tried this when they first launched the Model S and had a battery swap station. It was quickly discovered that the swapping process was overly complex and most people don't care waiting 20 minutes for a charge. Afterall, after driving 5 or so hours on a maximum charge nearly everyone is ready for a break that would have the car charged in that time. In New Zealand it's even less relevant for private vehicles since our land mass is relatively small - full range on a long range EV is at least half the length of one of the islands in most cases.

It may be useful for the heavy vehicle industry, such as trucks and trains but even then we're getting to the point where it's unnecessary.