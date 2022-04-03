It sounds like the main HV battery may have gone flat for the 12v to go flat - normally, with EV's the 12v battery is charged off the main HV battery pack. It is however important to not tap into the battery by anything except the accessory socket.

What kind of load did you have plugged in or running? I'm rather surprised your 12v battery would have gone flat like this. Is the car brand new or second hand? How are you charging it?

Lastly, if you're not using the car and you're at home it is recommended just to plug it in if you can and leave it plugged in. I do so with my Tesla and just set the charge limit to 70% for most days - it is important for HV battery health especially on the Kona's that you don't charge to 100% and instead charge between 50-70% for normal daily driving and only charge to 100% for long trips (and even then you may want to avoid doing that and use ABRP to just charge to what is required to save time charging on the trip). This keeps the 12v battery charged also.