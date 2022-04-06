Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Decent boot space after 2012

#295563 6-Apr-2022 15:35
Why is it, anything built 2012 onwards, have no real boot space anymore unless you want to pay for the top end model ?

 

We currently have a 2010 Mazda Premacy, has decent sized boot, so can pack a few bags and the dog. 

 

Thinking about upgrading to something similar thats newer, but does not seem to exist except for high end models - $25K+ for secondhand.

 

Even so called "SUV"'s now all have tiny little angled boot spaces, which the dog will not be happy with.

 

What happened to all the classic station wagons ? Even those classed as SW's have stupid angled rears on them, restricting usage.

 

Best thing I've found so far, is probably around 2012-15 Volvo V50's. 




 1 | 2
  #2897711 6-Apr-2022 15:40
Honda Odyssey ?




  #2897712 6-Apr-2022 15:40
Subaru Outback?




  #2897713 6-Apr-2022 15:44
or the Subaru Exiga 




  #2897715 6-Apr-2022 15:53
Have you tried:

 

Subaru Outback

 

Subaru Levorg

 

Audi A4/A6 Avant/Allroad

 

Toyota Corolla Fielder

 

Volkswagen Golf Wagon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2897734 6-Apr-2022 17:16
Wife won't touch Euro or Subaru so would wipe those out straight away :D And yes, I know I mentioned Volvo but it'd be a fight I think ;) Being an ex- Legacy GT wagon owner, I'd love a Levorg.

 

Not a massive fan of Hondas, but not seen any "late" model Odysseys, will take a nosey though.

 

I want something "nice", the Fielders I've seen have been very basic Toyota style inside and out. Love to get something brand new but paying $50k these days is off the radar until I make that Lotto win :D

 

 




  #2897805 6-Apr-2022 19:54
Toyota Camry has a truly massive boot. But dog would have to sit in the back seat.

  #2897813 6-Apr-2022 20:21
My Daihatsu Mebius ( Toyota Prius Alpha ) has a massive boot.

 

Problem is I still fil it with cr@p

 

  #2897818 6-Apr-2022 20:43
xpd:

 

Wife won't touch Euro or Subaru so would wipe those out straight away :D And yes, I know I mentioned Volvo but it'd be a fight I think ;) Being an ex- Legacy GT wagon owner, I'd love a Levorg.

 

Not a massive fan of Hondas, but not seen any "late" model Odysseys, will take a nosey though.

 

I want something "nice", the Fielders I've seen have been very basic Toyota style inside and out. Love to get something brand new but paying $50k these days is off the radar until I make that Lotto win :D

 

 

 

 

What is wrong with the subarus?

 

Safety, features and ride comfort they stand out.  Have a rep for being expensive to fix but my legacy has been reliable.  Only expensive bit was the cambelt at 200,000 km. 




  #2897825 6-Apr-2022 21:19
Hilux, Ranger etc 😉

  #2897856 6-Apr-2022 22:42
It really depends what format you are looking for - sedan or wagon etc.

 

I had a 2016 Ford Focus diesel wagon for a while which was great. A ton of room for gear in the rear, plenty of tech (Apple Carplay, dual climate etc), super torque-y engine and was economical to run - the caveat being that the car was so fuel efficient that the cost of RUC per KM was higher than the cost of the actual diesel - which kinda sucked. That may be less evident now that fuel prices have risen.

 

Not sure what prices are doing currently - I bought mine with 75k on the clock for $10k in Feb 2020 (pre-Covid), then sold it in Feb 2021 for $14k (mid Covid price madness in my favour).

 

  #2897860 6-Apr-2022 22:49
blackjack17:

 

xpd:

 

Wife won't touch Euro or Subaru so would wipe those out straight away :D And yes, I know I mentioned Volvo but it'd be a fight I think ;) Being an ex- Legacy GT wagon owner, I'd love a Levorg.

 

Not a massive fan of Hondas, but not seen any "late" model Odysseys, will take a nosey though.

 

I want something "nice", the Fielders I've seen have been very basic Toyota style inside and out. Love to get something brand new but paying $50k these days is off the radar until I make that Lotto win :D

 

 

 

 

What is wrong with the subarus?

 

Safety, features and ride comfort they stand out.  Have a rep for being expensive to fix but my legacy has been reliable.  Only expensive bit was the cambelt at 200,000 km. 

 

 

We still have outbacks in our NZ fleet. The guys love them. Reliable, big inside and versatile. Compared to the Captivas they replaced......

  #2897863 6-Apr-2022 22:51
Mazda 6 is the obvious one not mentioned. 480litres boot vs the Premacy at 412 litres. 

 

Mondeo would be worth a look as well.

  #2897898 7-Apr-2022 08:10
Mercedes diesel estate? BMW Touring?





  #2897903 7-Apr-2022 08:19
My wife has a Ford Mondeo 2020? 2L diesel station wagon as a work car.  Lots of boot space and plenty of power. 




  #2897932 7-Apr-2022 09:32
Ok, not post 2012, but maybe you could find one of these -

 




