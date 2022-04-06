Why is it, anything built 2012 onwards, have no real boot space anymore unless you want to pay for the top end model ?

We currently have a 2010 Mazda Premacy, has decent sized boot, so can pack a few bags and the dog.

Thinking about upgrading to something similar thats newer, but does not seem to exist except for high end models - $25K+ for secondhand.

Even so called "SUV"'s now all have tiny little angled boot spaces, which the dog will not be happy with.

What happened to all the classic station wagons ? Even those classed as SW's have stupid angled rears on them, restricting usage.

Best thing I've found so far, is probably around 2012-15 Volvo V50's.